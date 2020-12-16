Unique Food Spots in Oslo
An old Bohemian artist hangout, a place to eat Norwegian reindeer sausage, and a European-style food market... These eateries offer an extra special touch.
Engebret Café is still as popular as when it opened its doors 157 years ago. Back then, it was known as a second home to some of the nation’s most prolific artists, including Henrik Ibsen, Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, Edvard Munch, Knut Hamsun, and...
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
Pretty islet Lille Herbern is located in the Oslo fjord, south of the Bygdøy peninsula on the west side of Oslo. The islet used to be a waiting place for ships arriving to and departing from Oslo. Lille Herbern has been open since 1929 and is one...
Lauritz Ruus was city manager in Oslo and was responsible for the construction of the first City Hall, which was finished in 1641. The building also housed theatre preformances, parties – even church services and convicts! By 1865 the building had...
Brunost (brown cheese) is a staple of Norwegian kitchens, usually cut thin with a cheese slicer to top buttered toast or warm waffles. Despite the name, brunost isn’t technically cheese; it’s the whey of goat’s milk, boiled for hours until...
For bookish types, Kafé Oslo is the place to go. This restaurant serves down-to-earth, fuss-free food – everything from appetizers to a full three-course meal. As a literary café, Kafé Oslo offers literary events where authors come to cook their...
Architecture fiends should make a lunch date at Café Grosch. Located on historic site Bankplassen, the building dates from 1828 and was originally used as – you guessed it – a bank. The café’s namesake was architect Christian Grosch, and even the...
At Elias, a quaint little eatery located next to the National Gallery (another afar.com highlight), you’ll find exciting food at competitive prices. The people at Elias focus on fuss-free food: organic drinks, hand-brewed coffee, Norwegian beers,...
