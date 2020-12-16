Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Unique Food Spots in Oslo

Collected by Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert
An old Bohemian artist hangout, a place to eat Norwegian reindeer sausage, and a European-style food market... These eateries offer an extra special touch.
Save Place

Engebret Café

1, Bankplassen, 0151 Oslo, Norway
Engebret Café is still as popular as when it opened its doors 157 years ago. Back then, it was known as a second home to some of the nation’s most prolific artists, including Henrik Ibsen, Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, Edvard Munch, Knut Hamsun, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Mathallen Oslo

Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
More Details >
Save Place

Lille Herbern Restaurant

Herbern, Oslo kommune, Norway
Pretty islet Lille Herbern is located in the Oslo fjord, south of the Bygdøy peninsula on the west side of Oslo. The islet used to be a waiting place for ships arriving to and departing from Oslo. Lille Herbern has been open since 1929 and is one...
More Details >
Save Place

Lauritz Ruus Bar

Lauritz Ruus was city manager in Oslo and was responsible for the construction of the first City Hall, which was finished in 1641. The building also housed theatre preformances, parties – even church services and convicts! By 1865 the building had...
More Details >
Save Place

Fenaknoken

Tordenskiolds gate 12, 0160 Oslo, Norway
Brunost (brown cheese) is a staple of Norwegian kitchens, usually cut thin with a cheese slicer to top buttered toast or warm waffles. Despite the name, brunost isn’t technically cheese; it’s the whey of goat’s milk, boiled for hours until...
More Details >
Save Place

Kafe Oslo

Wergelandsveien 29, 0167 Oslo, Norway
For bookish types, Kafé Oslo is the place to go. This restaurant serves down-to-earth, fuss-free food – everything from appetizers to a full three-course meal. As a literary café, Kafé Oslo offers literary events where authors come to cook their...
More Details >
Save Place

Kafé Grosch

Bankplassen 3, 0151 Oslo, Norway
Architecture fiends should make a lunch date at Café Grosch. Located on historic site Bankplassen, the building dates from 1828 and was originally used as – you guessed it – a bank. The café’s namesake was architect Christian Grosch, and even the...
More Details >
Save Place

Elias Mat & Sånt

Kristian Augusts gate 14, 0164 Oslo, Norway
At Elias, a quaint little eatery located next to the National Gallery (another afar.com highlight), you’ll find exciting food at competitive prices. The people at Elias focus on fuss-free food: organic drinks, hand-brewed coffee, Norwegian beers,...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without