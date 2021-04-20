Where are you going?
Fenaknoken

12 Tordenskiolds gate
Website
| +47 22 42 34 57
Brunost at Fenaknoken, Oslo Oslo Norway

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 4pm

Brunost (brown cheese) is a staple of Norwegian kitchens, usually cut thin with a cheese slicer to top buttered toast or warm waffles. Despite the name, brunost isn’t technically cheese; it’s the whey of goat’s milk, boiled for hours until caramelized. This imparts a distinctive brown color, a salty taste, and a texture like goat-cheese fudge. The specialty food store Fenaknoken carries brunost from a range of brands, including the ubiquitous Ski Queen and the more traditional Synnøve Finden.
Tordenskioldsgate 12, 47/2242-3457.
By Ingrid K. Williams , AFAR Contributor

