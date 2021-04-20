Where are you going?
Engebret Café

1 Bankplassen
Website
| +47 22 82 25 25
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm

Eating Like an Artist

Engebret Café is still as popular as when it opened its doors 157 years ago. Back then, it was known as a second home to some of the nation’s most prolific artists, including Henrik Ibsen, Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, Edvard Munch, Knut Hamsun, and Edvard Grieg.

The café still retains it artistic air, and is still favoured by writers, actors, and politicians, who come here mainly for the delicious open-faced-sandwich buffet.

The menu varies throughout the seasons, featuring fish in the winter, seafood and vegetables in the spring and summer, and lamb, venison, and mushrooms during autumn.

Whichever season you go, you're sure to find something mouthwatering on the menu!

By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

