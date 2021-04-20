Where are you going?
Kafé Grosch

Bankplassen 3, 0151 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 42 12 12
Architectural Highlights with Your Lunch Oslo Norway

Sat, Sun 12pm - 4pm
Tue, Wed, Fri 11am - 4pm
Thur 11am - 5pm

Architectural Highlights with Your Lunch

Architecture fiends should make a lunch date at Café Grosch. Located on historic site Bankplassen, the building dates from 1828 and was originally used as – you guessed it – a bank.

The café’s namesake was architect Christian Grosch, and even the tables and chairs in the café are designed by architects and designers.

The arched ceilings and antique red brick floor gives this place a distinctive Scandinavian feel, and the menu complements the ambience nicely.



By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

