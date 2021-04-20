Kafé Grosch
Bankplassen 3, 0151 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 42 12 12
Photo courtesy of Kafé Grosch
More info
Sat, Sun 12pm - 4pm
Tue, Wed, Fri 11am - 4pm
Thur 11am - 5pm
Architectural Highlights with Your LunchArchitecture fiends should make a lunch date at Café Grosch. Located on historic site Bankplassen, the building dates from 1828 and was originally used as – you guessed it – a bank.
The café’s namesake was architect Christian Grosch, and even the tables and chairs in the café are designed by architects and designers.
The arched ceilings and antique red brick floor gives this place a distinctive Scandinavian feel, and the menu complements the ambience nicely.