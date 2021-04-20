Where are you going?
Lille Herbern Restaurant

Herbern, Oslo kommune, Norway
Nautical Dining by the Fjord Oslo Norway

Nautical Dining by the Fjord

Pretty islet Lille Herbern is located in the Oslo fjord, south of the Bygdøy peninsula on the west side of Oslo. The islet used to be a waiting place for ships arriving to and departing from Oslo.

Lille Herbern has been open since 1929 and is one of the older eateries in Oslo. The menu has a nautical feel, serving fresh seafood along with gorgeous views of the fjord.

To get there, hop on a bus to Bygdøynes and catch the ferry from there.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

