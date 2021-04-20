Elias Mat & Sånt
14 Kristian Augusts gate
| +47 22 20 22 21
Sun, Mon 5pm - 11pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 11pm
Fuss-Free Eating at EliasAt Elias, a quaint little eatery located next to the National Gallery (another afar.com highlight), you’ll find exciting food at competitive prices.
The people at Elias focus on fuss-free food: organic drinks, hand-brewed coffee, Norwegian beers, and solid homemade food – not a latté, Coca Cola or Pepsi in sight!
The walls display different works of art throughout the year, and music sessions are often held here. A centrally located foodie destination that you certainly won’t find anywhere else.
Elias Mat & Sant serves generous portions of traditional Norwegian fare, made with seasonal, local ingredients in a relaxed yet refined atmosphere. Reindeer stew made with Norwegian brown cheese, braised lamb shank with pan-fried vegetables, and an apple parsnip soup are just a few items on this satisfying and trendy café’s autumn menu.