Elias Mat & Sånt 14 Kristian Augusts gate

More info Sun, Mon 5pm - 11pm Tue - Sat 11am - 11pm

Fuss-Free Eating at Elias At Elias, a quaint little eatery located next to the National Gallery (another afar.com highlight), you’ll find exciting food at competitive prices.



The people at Elias focus on fuss-free food: organic drinks, hand-brewed coffee, Norwegian beers, and solid homemade food – not a latté, Coca Cola or Pepsi in sight!



The walls display different works of art throughout the year, and music sessions are often held here. A centrally located foodie destination that you certainly won’t find anywhere else.