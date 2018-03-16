Top Restaurants in Singapore

You can find one of Singapore’s finest Japanese restaurants inside the early-20th-century Goodwood Park Hotel on Scotts Road; just look for its distinctive pointy tower. The menu changes every two weeks, but you can count on fresh, delicately prepared sushi no matter what. Grab a seat at the counter and try the famous blowtorch-touched aburi-style sushi—served half raw and half grilled—and the popular toro tataki, lightly seared tuna belly (if it’s available). Japanese food this good will cost you: If you really go whole hog, a bill for a party of four at Tatsuya can easily run into the four digits. The set lunch menus are much more affordable.