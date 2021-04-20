11 Great Restaurants in Norway
Norway has bragging rights to some of the best seafood in the world. But the country’s culinary treats also include great craft beers and burgers and Michelin-starred menus crafted from seasonal ingredients. Norway’s got what you’re craving.
Schweigaards gate 15B, 0191 Oslo, Norway
Never heard of Esben Holmboe Bang? Experience a night at Maaemo and you’ll never forget his name. The Danish chef is the culinary genius behind Norway‘s prime Michelin-starred foodie destination. The restaurant’s interior is deliberately sparse to keep your focus on the seasonal menu, which blends ingredients sourced from biodynamic farms and foraging trips in the Norwegian mountains to create an unforgettable series of courses. You’ve got to book months in advance to snap up a table, but parties of more than two can lock down a reservation sooner.
Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city’s emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo’s very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can’t decide? Stop at the Torget stall and order the Taste of Mathallen menu to sample mind-altering dishes from the hall’s best restaurants. The communal wooden benches in the center of the hall encourage sharing, so you and your friends can divide and conquer. Finish your visit with a craft beer in the basement pub Smelteverket, which features Norway’s longest bar.
Aksla, 6007 Ålesund, Norway
The reward for climbing 418 steps to Aksla mountain’s summit is a cake, coffee, or a three-course dinner at Fjellstua. Admire one of the most famous panoramic views in all of Norway from the minimalist restaurant’s large windows. Although the outdoor kiosk is somewhat of an overpriced tourist trap, step inside for the evening ocean-themed menu, in which traditional Scandinavian sides of boiled potato and salad put the focus squarely on the fish. Book in advance to guarantee a window table—if the weather cooperates, you’ll catch a stunning sunset across the archipelago.
12 Vaskerelven, Bergen Norway
At Zupperia, it’s all about the soup—which makes this local favorite the ideal place to duck into after exploring Bergen on an icy cold day. Launched from humble beginnings, Zupperia is now one of Bergen’s most popular eateries, with four locations across the city. For a taste of Norway, go for the creamy fish soup or the reindeer and mushroom version, known as Rudolph Soup. International flavors are just as popular, including the creamy Thai favorite tom ka gai and the Eastern European–inspired goulash. Service is not the speediest, but the budget-friendly prices more than compensate. If you’re hungrier, a full range of main dishes is also available.
Strandgata 22, 9008 Tromsø, Norway
Grabbing a table at Huken can get competitive, but it’s worth it. This miniature Tromsø pub strikes the perfect balance between cluttered and cozy. Take in the eclectic furnishings and decor while you wait for your choice of hamburger or pancakes. Huken’s burgers are massive and served dripping with sauces, while the American-style pancakes with blueberries and bacon are a favorite with locals and tourists alike. The beer selection is solid for such a small place, and it draws a crowd of drinkers in the evening—so head here early if you want to savor a big meal.
Strandkaien 37, 4005 Stavanger, Norway
Performing double duty as both a seafood market and restaurant, Fisketorget features the kind of fish that’s impossible to enjoy in most parts of the world. Located just seconds away from Stavanger’s harbor (the distance from the water to your plate is about 10 feet), Fisketorget offers aromatic fish soup; a popular three-course menu; and the Symphony of Caviar, four different caviar varieties served with traditional sour cream and red onion. Overall, the menu is a bargain for Norwegian seafood. If time is tight, grab a take-out tray of fresh shrimp and crab cakes with a slice of lemon and enjoy right there on the harbor steps.
Øvre Bakklandet 33, 7013 Trondheim, Norway
This one-of-a-kind restaurant in Trondhiem’s old town is almost too adorable for its own good. The cramped wooden interior transports you back in time, where you’ll be greeted by a sweet Danish proprietor (she’ll remind you of your grandma no matter where you’re from) who guides you through the nooks and crannies to your table. Ignore the herring buffet and look to the main menu, half of which is taken up by a stellar range of aquavit, a clear Scandinavian liquor reminiscent of vodka and flavored with caraway seeds and spices like cardamom. Expect warming stews and hearty soups served on wobbly tables. It’s all part of the charm.
Gabels gate 11, 0272 Oslo, Norway
Tourists usually miss this relaxed neighborhood eatery in upscale Frogner, just a short tram ride from downtown Oslo. Chef Sergio opened its doors in 1987, and since then he’s become quite the local celebrity thanks to his restaurant’s wide, open kitchen. Creamy French-inspired sauces dominate Sergio’s menu, placing the focus squarely on traditional ingredients and presentation techniques rather than the “new Nordic” craze sweeping Norway’s capital. The interior has a slightly dated feel, but the service is swift and the ambience is just right for the food on the table. Great for couples or a romantic celebration.
Otto Nielsens veg 4, 7052 Trondheim, Norway
Norway’s only revolving restaurant is a great choice if you’re traveling with family. Located at the top of a telecom tower, the restaurant takes approximately one hour to complete a rotation, ensuring a different view of Trondheim’s glorious water and mountains whenever you glance out of the window. While there’s nothing special about the food here, some dishes offer better value than others. Shun the pizzas, burgers, and steaks and order instead from the creative mains menu. Blackened chicken rarely disappoints, and the pasta dishes will easily fill you up. Booking is essential on the weekend. Allow an extra 15 minutes before your booking time to ride up in the elevator.
Sakrisøya, 8390 Reine, Norway
Every tourist season, Lofoten’s E6 highway slows to a crawl on the way to Reine, a tiny, romantic fishing village. It’s best to take your time, pull over, and relax with a lazy lunch at Anitas Sjømat (Anita’s Seafood). This roadside store and café benefits from a spectacular harborside setting, with Lofoten’s dramatic mountains providing an almost surreal backdrop. Pick up some fresh salmon, wolfish, or whale steaks to cook in your vacation cabin, or savor a plateful of fresh shrimp or homemade fish burger on the benches outside.
Vetrlidsallmenningen 2, 5014 Bergen, Norway
If you have time or money for only one memorable dinner in Bergen, 1877 is the pick. The restaurant’s menu transforms every six weeks based on the chef’s inspiration and the availability of local ingredients. Autumn brings apples, pears, and plums, while winter serves up fresh seafood from Norway’s ice-cold waters. Potatoes and other root vegetables are popular sides throughout the year. Book well in advance to enjoy simple Norwegian ingredients brought to life in a nostalgic setting.