Fjellstua Restaurant

Aksla, 6007 Ålesund, Norway
| +47 70 10 74 00
Fjellstua Restaurant Norway

Sun - Tue 11am - 5pm
Wed - Sat 11am - 10pm

Fjellstua Restaurant

The reward for climbing 418 steps to Aksla mountain's summit is a cake, coffee, or a three-course dinner at Fjellstua. Admire one of the most famous panoramic views in all of Norway from the minimalist restaurant's large windows. Although the outdoor kiosk is somewhat of an overpriced tourist trap, step inside for the evening ocean-themed menu, in which traditional Scandinavian sides of boiled potato and salad put the focus squarely on the fish. Book in advance to guarantee a window table—if the weather cooperates, you'll catch a stunning sunset across the archipelago.
By David Nikel , AFAR Local Expert

