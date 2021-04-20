Where are you going?
Baklandet Skydsstation

Øvre Bakklandet 33, 7013 Trondheim, Norway
| +47 73 92 10 44
Sat, Sun 12pm - 1am
Mon - Fri 11am - 1am

This one-of-a-kind restaurant in Trondhiem’s old town is almost too adorable for its own good. The cramped wooden interior transports you back in time, where you'll be greeted by a sweet Danish proprietor (she'll remind you of your grandma no matter where you're from) who guides you through the nooks and crannies to your table. Ignore the herring buffet and look to the main menu, half of which is taken up by a stellar range of aquavit, a clear Scandinavian liquor reminiscent of vodka and flavored with caraway seeds and spices like cardamom. Expect warming stews and hearty soups served on wobbly tables. It’s all part of the charm.
