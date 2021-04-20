Where are you going?
Anitas Sjømat

Sakrisøya, 8390 Reine, Norway
Website
| +47 900 61 566
Anitas Sjømat Norway

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 6pm

Anitas Sjømat

Every tourist season, Lofoten's E6 highway slows to a crawl on the way to Reine, a tiny, romantic fishing village. It's best to take your time, pull over, and relax with a lazy lunch at Anitas Sjømat (Anita’s Seafood). This roadside store and café benefits from a spectacular harborside setting, with Lofoten's dramatic mountains providing an almost surreal backdrop. Pick up some fresh salmon, wolfish, or whale steaks to cook in your vacation cabin, or savor a plateful of fresh shrimp or homemade fish burger on the benches outside.
By David Nikel , AFAR Local Expert

