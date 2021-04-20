Where are you going?
Fisketorget

Strandkaien 37, 4005 Stavanger, Norway
Website
| +47 51 52 73 50
Fisketorget Norway

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 12am
Sat 9am - 12am

Performing double duty as both a seafood market and restaurant, Fisketorget features the kind of fish that's impossible to enjoy in most parts of the world. Located just seconds away from Stavanger's harbor (the distance from the water to your plate is about 10 feet), Fisketorget offers aromatic fish soup; a popular three-course menu; and the Symphony of Caviar, four different caviar varieties served with traditional sour cream and red onion. Overall, the menu is a bargain for Norwegian seafood. If time is tight, grab a take-out tray of fresh shrimp and crab cakes with a slice of lemon and enjoy right there on the harbor steps.
By David Nikel , AFAR Local Expert

