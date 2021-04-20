Top Attractions on the Dalmatian Coast

Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia

If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of the town is the Pjaca (Piazza). At one end is the town’s cathedral, at the other end is the bay and all around are shops, art galleries and plenty of restaurants and cafes with outdoor seating to soak in the wonderful weather. There’s even a small park, near the Pjaca that has bench seating that you can plop yourself down on and catch views of the bay and the sea beyond. We took the catamaran ferry from Split to Stari Grad which is located on the northern end of Hvar Island. Ferries are also available directly to Hvar Town. Information on the ferry service can be found at http://www.jadrolinija.hr/default.aspx?lang=2. From Split, it’s a two hour ferry ride. From Stari Grad, there’s a bus that goes to Hvar Town. The thirty minute bus ride from Stari Grad to Hvar Town passes through the scenic hillsides of Hvar Island with the sparkling turquoise colored waters of the Adriatic Sea providing the backdrop.