Lokrum Island

My Game OF Thrones Tour - Day 2

We rested the following day before heading to Split. We boarded a boat, and our first stop was the islet of Lokrum which most people have described as heaven on earth. We saw a variety of wildlife and vegetation; we didn’t experience traffic or crowds. In fact, we got a taste of laid back Croatia. I got a hint why the producers picked Lokrum to feature as the old city of Qarth, City market as well as Deanery’s welcome party. Plus, we had a special moment seeing the replica of the Iron Throne at the Game of Thrones visitor center.