Lokrum IslandIf you’re looking to escape the tourist hubbub in Dubrovnik’s historic core, follow the locals to Lokrum. Just a 15-minute ferry ride from the Old Town, the island offers magnificent nature walks through botanical gardens and olive groves. Paths climb up to sites like the oldest Benedictine monastery in the region and Napoleon’s Fort Royal at the very top, passing native peacocks along the way. Come for a relaxing stroll, a picnic in the shade, or a refreshing dip in the sparkling Adriatic.
My Game OF Thrones Tour - Day 2
We rested the following day before heading to Split. We boarded a boat, and our first stop was the islet of Lokrum which most people have described as heaven on earth. We saw a variety of wildlife and vegetation; we didn’t experience traffic or crowds. In fact, we got a taste of laid back Croatia. I got a hint why the producers picked Lokrum to feature as the old city of Qarth, City market as well as Deanery’s welcome party. Plus, we had a special moment seeing the replica of the Iron Throne at the Game of Thrones visitor center.
Lokrum Island
We laid down our beach towels on the rocks, where the edge of the island met the soft lapping waves. Several peacocks watched us from a close distance, their eyes gleaming with hunger and curiosity. We kept them in our peripheral sight as we enjoyed a picnic lunch of bread, cheese, pate, and wine. So this was the wonder to be found on Lokrum Island: mischievous peacocks, a soothing melody from the waves, and tranquil isolation.
Lokrum Island
From Dubrovnik hop a ferry for the five minute trip to Lokrum where you can enjoy a picnic, swim, hike, visit the botanic garden and get an amazing view of the historic walls surrounding the city.
A hidden treasure trove
Lokrum is less than 20 minutes taxi-boat ride from Dubrovnik. There's an abandoned monastery with hidden gem of idyllic little lake where one can find peace away from the crowd of Dubrovnik for a day. I would recommend anyone to go when in Dubrovnik.
Lokrum
Brought over from the Canary Islands some 150 years ago, peacocks are roam freely here in Lokrum. The birds seemed to have adjusted pretty well to their new habitat.