Marjan Hill

Obala Hrvatskog narodnog preporoda 25, 21000, Split, Croatia
| +385 21 362 991
Marjan Hill Croatia

Marjan Hill

A stone’s throw from downtown Split, Marjan is a hilltop park about the same size as New York City’s Central Park. Known as “the lungs of the city,” it’s the ideal urban escape, offering places to run, bike, swim, and even rock-climb. A serene path through fragrant pine forests leads up to Telegrin Peak, revealing charming chapels and sweeping sea views. Along the park’s waterfront, there are also several popular beaches, Kašjuni Cove being the favorite.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

Colin Roohan
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago

A Walk up Marjan

If you're looking to escape the chaos of Split, I suggest a trip to Marjan. Marjan is a large nature preserve laden with jogging trails and scenic lookouts over the Adriatic. I recommend taking the trails all the way to top, to the southernmost lookout where you'll be able to see the nearby islands of Brac and Solta. Keep an eye open for the blue agave plant which is famously used to make lace on the nearby Croatian island of Hvar. I was surprised to see this plant growing in Croatia but it is plentiful throughout the Marjan grounds. Just follow the Riva west and mind signage for Marjan.

