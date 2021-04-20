Strolling the Riva

This is the Riva, an important and famous stetch of land in the city of Split. The Riva is a good geographical reference point for many attractions in throughout the city. Additionally, the Riva is lined with a number of cafes and small shops which stay open late into the night. The people watching gets best around 5PM so grab a cup or a bottle, sit back and enjoy. The Riva is located between the southern wall of Diocletian's Palace and the Split Harbor.