The Riva
15 Trg Braće Radić
+385 99 214 9244
Photo by Karl-Heinz Sc/ age fotostock
The RivaRunning along the side of Diocletian’s Palace is the Riva, a seafront promenade lined with tall palm trees, bustling cafés, and shaded benches. Stretching from the bronze map of Split to the popular Marmontova shopping strip, it’s one of the busier places in town. Join the fashion-conscious locals gossiping over coffee at sunny cafés, or simply hang out here while you wait for your ferry to the islands.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
Strolling the Riva
This is the Riva, an important and famous stetch of land in the city of Split. The Riva is a good geographical reference point for many attractions in throughout the city. Additionally, the Riva is lined with a number of cafes and small shops which stay open late into the night. The people watching gets best around 5PM so grab a cup or a bottle, sit back and enjoy. The Riva is located between the southern wall of Diocletian's Palace and the Split Harbor.