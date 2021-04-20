Where are you going?
The Riva

Split Croatia

Running along the side of Diocletian’s Palace is the Riva, a seafront promenade lined with tall palm trees, bustling cafés, and shaded benches. Stretching from the bronze map of Split to the popular Marmontova shopping strip, it’s one of the busier places in town. Join the fashion-conscious locals gossiping over coffee at sunny cafés, or simply hang out here while you wait for your ferry to the islands.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

Colin Roohan
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago

Strolling the Riva

This is the Riva, an important and famous stetch of land in the city of Split. The Riva is a good geographical reference point for many attractions in throughout the city. Additionally, the Riva is lined with a number of cafes and small shops which stay open late into the night. The people watching gets best around 5PM so grab a cup or a bottle, sit back and enjoy. The Riva is located between the southern wall of Diocletian's Palace and the Split Harbor.

