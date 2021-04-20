Diocletian’s Palace
Diocletian’s PalaceA UNESCO World Heritage site, this 1,700-year-old palace sits on the Adriatic seafront, serving as the focal point of Split. It was built by the Roman emperor Diocletian as a seaside retirement home and has served as a refuge for many a conqueror over the centuries. Today, some 2,000 locals reside within the compound’s thick walls, making it a lively urban quarter. Getting lost in the labyrinth of surrounding streets is the best way to explore downtown Split—as you meander around, you’ll stumble across lively cafés and shops tucked into millennia-old buildings. Be sure to check out the Peristil, an imperial square framed by two colonnades, where Diocletian used to address the public. Towering above the square is Split’s major landmark—a 187-foot-tall belfry that you can climb for panoramic views of town.
over 5 years ago
Diocletian's Palace
It is believed that the floor plan of the palace cellars mimicked the emperor’s sleeping quarters, which were located directly above. The cellars were originally used to store supplies, but today souvenir stalls have set up under the ancient vaulted ceilings. Spanning the palace's southern half, the substructure can be accessed from its southern walls through the Brass Gate or from Peristil Square.
over 4 years ago
My Game Of Thrones Highlight - Day 4
We dedicated the last day of our tour to walk around Split. We found our guide waiting for us the entrance to the Diocletian’s Cellars that us a UNESCO world heritage site. The cellars are the best-preserved monument of the medieval Emperor. Daenery’s kept her dragons inside the cellars, Sir Barristan Selmy’s life ended here, Grey Worm’s injury and the battle between the Unsullied and the sons of Harpy were also taped here.
almost 7 years ago
Peristyle At Dawn
I took advantage of jetlag to get up very early in the morning while staying in Split, and venture through Diocletian's palace. You gain a whole new perspective when there are no people. It is extremely quiet, almost peaceful. The stones on the plaza at the Peristyle look wet, but are in fact polished from millions of footsteps. The bells of the Cathedral of St. Dominus ring loudly, signaling the start of every morning, and tourists begin to flock within the palace walls.
almost 7 years ago
Take a Walking Tour of Diocletian's Palace in Seaside Split, Croatia
In Split, Croatia, residents’ ancestries can be just as intriguing as the remnants of the city’s Roman palace – something that we discovered on a superb walking tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Our host for the afternoon, history-teacher-turned-guide, Dino Ivančić, exuded passion for Split’s history, yet we found that he’s rather modest about his own. Incredibly, Dino’s roots in Split go back more than 1,000 years. Dino whisked us past what still remains of the Palace of Roman Emperor Diocletian – its walls, basement, Mausoleum (now the St. Duje Cathedral), Peristyle, Vestibule, and Jupiter’s Temple (now the baptistery). Afterwards, we enjoyed a traditional Dalmatian lunch at the nearby and cozy Konoba Varos restaurant.
almost 7 years ago
The Wall
The Diocletian's Palace was built as a massive structure, much like a Roman military fortress. Standing on either side of these walls which is as high as 20 metres, gives me an amazing feeling of what life was and has been, and what life is and should be.
over 6 years ago
Some of the Most Amazing Views of Split
My boyfriend and I arrived in Split early in the morning. We had to wait before we could check into our hotel, so we decided to wonder around the old city. In the city center is this amazing ancient Roman palace, complete with a bell tower. We paid the small fee to enter and climbed all the way to the top, taking some amazing shots of this incredible view. You can see the city in all four directions, which is absolutely breathtaking!
almost 7 years ago
The Beautiful Ruins
Diocletian's Palace in Split on an overcast day, such a lovely, crumbling world or beige, green, and gray.