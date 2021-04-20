Where are you going?
Stradun

Stradun 21, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
| +385 20 323 350
Stradun Dubrovnik Croatia
Discover Game of Thrones in Dubrovnik Dubrovnik Croatia
All That Glitters: The Captivating Charm of Dubrovnik Dubrovnik Croatia
Placa In The Wee Hours Of The Morning Dubrovnik Croatia
Sunrise Dubrovnik Dubrovnik Croatia
Stradun Dubrovnik Croatia
Sun 9am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 8pm

Stradun

The Old Town’s main street, Stradun, also known as Placa, can’t be missed—it’s the biggest and widest of all the thoroughfares, and you will probably walk it several times during your stay here. It’s especially nice in the late afternoon, when the angle of the sun makes the pavement shine and the swallows soar overhead. Continue down to the old port and along the waterfront to the far end. Porporela Pier, built courtesy of the Austrian administration’s rule in Dubrovnik during the 19th century, is today somewhat of a lovers' rendezvous. After your stroll, the benches along the pier provide a simple relaxing moment to take in the views of Lokrum island and Cavtat in the distance.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

Matt Long
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Discover Game of Thrones in Dubrovnik

The top tourist destination in Croatia, millions descend on Dubrovnik every year for the weather, the history and the beautiful scenes found throughout the town. What many people don’t realize is that it is also the set for the King’s Landing scenes in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Stroll at your own leisure or join an official Game of Thrones tour to see your favorite TV moments in real life.
Cheryl Bousquet
almost 7 years ago

All That Glitters: The Captivating Charm of Dubrovnik

There is no shortage of adjectives which have been employed to describe the shimmering splendor of Dubrovnik. Few places measure up in the sparkle department to this utterly charming fortified town which sits on the coast of southern Dalmatia. To attempt to depict the grandeur of the surroundings with mere words is an exercise in futility: Dubrovnik must be seen to fully appreciate why it is so often referred to as the Pearl of the Adriatic. This jewel is perhaps at its most resplendent at night, after the hordes of cruise ship passengers have departed. Enter through the Ploče gate at twilight. When you emerge onto the Stradun, with its high gloss stones which have been buffed to gleaming perfection by the untold millions of footsteps upon them, you realize what gives Dubrovnik so much of its seductive allure – despite its advanced age and complex past: its beauty never fades.
Michela Baxter
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Placa In The Wee Hours Of The Morning

Stradun or Placa is the main street of Dubrovnik and connects the two gates of the Old City. Many of Dubrovnik's historic buildings and monuments are located along this 300 meter promenade. The highly polished limestone pedestrian street is lined with vendors, shops and apartments, and during the day it is so crowded it is hard to capture its full beauty. This rare, empty shot was taken in the wee hours of the morning and captures the stunning beauty of the city's polished street.
Blake Burton
almost 7 years ago

Sunrise Dubrovnik

Just a couple of hours before thousands of tourists arrive, The Stradun sits empty in the middle of Dubrovnik, Croatia. Despite what it might look like, the street is not wet. Because of the sheer amount of tourists that walk here everyday, the stones are polished. One of my favorite things to do while traveling is to wake up very early in the morning and explore. Cities are drastically different before the sun comes up, and Dubrovnik is no exception. Nothing but the sound of birds fills these streets early in the morning.

