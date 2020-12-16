Things to do in or near Falls Church, Virginia
Collected by Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
With settlement dating back to 1699, the "Little City" is named for The Falls Church, an 18th-century Anglican parish (for whom President George Washington was a vestryman). At only 2.2 square miles, this historic suburb of Washington, D.C. is known for its urban village community, nationally ranked school system, restaurants, and a thriving Hispanic and Vietnamese community.
220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Opened in 1936, the State Theatre operated as a popular movie house until 1988. A decade later, a multi-million dollar restoration transformed it into one of the Washington, D.C. area's coolest live music venues with dance floor, full restaurant,...
809 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
The Washington D.C. area is home to one of the largest Bolivian populations in the U.S. with a number of restaurants in and around Falls Church and Arlington. A local favorite is Luzmila's, which is known for their Salteñas, the Bolivian national...
127 S Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Owned by brothers James and Adam Roth, this quaint wine and gourmet food shop welcomes customers to sample a handful of seasonal wines or beers every Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The wines and beers are usually...
6763 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044, USA
Tucked away inside the Eden Center Mall is what looks like a retro dessert café that transports you back into the '90s—the type of place where someone might jest that "Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts, or the crew of Dragon Ball Z, would hang out...
709 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Occupying the site of a former café, husband and wife Larry and Erica Hoffman opened their second bar in Falls Church in June 2012 (the other being Galaxy Hut in Arlington). Adorned with its illuminated 'space-age' sign in the front window and...
444 W Broad St I, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Since July 2010, award-winning brewer Bill Madden has created a temple to craft beer here on Broad Street. Sit along the 63-foot-long wooden bar and choose from as many as 10 standard house brewed beers on tap and an ever-changing selection of...
Falls Church, VA, USA
Throughout the American Civil War (1861-1865), the Northern Virginia area, including Falls Church was a hotbed of activity—espionage, divided loyalties, battles, skirmishes, armed incursions, troop movements, encampments, fortifications,...
312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
One of 11 parks in Falls Church, Cherry Hill Park is known for their annual Sunset Cinema screenings that have been held at 8 p.m. each Friday in August for the past decade. Bring a picnic blanket and food as you enjoy family-friendly movies under...
905 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Known to me as the "little blue house," this independently owned bibliophile's paradise has been operating strong on the same Broad Street spot for over 30 years. Inside, the store is crammed with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling books, especially...
Falls Church, VA, USA
Before World War II, Falls Church experienced its most significant growth during the Victorian era (1837-1901). Today, the city's Victorian-era legacy lives on in the charming homes and churches along East Broad Street, in between Roosevelt and...
6751 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044, USA
Fans of Vietnamese cuisine are well served in Falls Church, especially if they decide to dine at any of the 29 restaurants at the Eden Center, the hub of the Washington, D.C. area's Vietnamese community. You might be hard pressed to decide on what...
2190 Pimmit Dr, Falls Church, VA 22043, USA
Tucked away in a corner of a strip mall off of Pimmitt Drive, Northern Virginia native and Le Cordon Bleu graduate Victor Albisu serves up his take on traditional Mexican street tacos and grilled Latin dishes heavily influenced by his Cuban and...
300 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
An authentic Latin American kitchen experience at a motel? That's pretty funky! Chef and owner Raul Claros pays homage to his Venezuelan birthplace and Bolivian childhood by whipping up his mother and grandmother's old family recipes. Headlining...
100 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Founded in 1883 by former schoolteacher James W. Brown, originally a grocery and hardware store, this venerated mom-and-pop institution continues to meet the hardware needs of the community. For any home improvement project, large or small,...
300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Voted "America's Favorite Farmer's Market" in 2010 by the American Farmland Trust and "Best Farmer's Market" in 2012 by Virginia Living and Northern Virginia magazines, the Falls Church Farmer's Market is open year-round on Saturday mornings. Over...
6317 Georgetown Pike #2, McLean, VA 22101, USA
Clemyjontri is not your typical McDonald's PlayLand. This two-acre playground was the dream of Mrs. Adele Lebowitz, who envisioned a playground for children of all abilities, including those with sensory, motor, and developmental disabilities....
929 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Located along the former Washington & Old Dominion Railroad (W&OD) that provided train service from Alexandria to Loudoun County from 1859-1968, the W&OD Regional Park offers 45 miles of asphalt trail for running, walking, and bicycling as well as...
6029 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041, USA
Falls Church is home to arguably the best Chinese in the Washington, D.C. area. Since 1978, generations of the Tsui Family have operated this upscale northern Chinese cuisine establishment, and their clientele have included members of the U.S....
115 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
The city's namesake is this formerly wooden church founded in 1732, whose congregation has included President George Washington and Virginia statesman George Mason. The name "The Falls Church" referred to its geographic location as the one church...
422 S Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Following the American Civil War, Falls Church has been home to the predominantly African-American Tinner Hill neighborhood. Named for Joseph and Mary Tinner, who owned a portion of the land as well as the granite quarry, they went on to become...
108 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Nicknamed "the chic boutique," New To You has been a popular Northern Virginia consignment shop for the stylistic fashionista seeking a savvy bargain for a second-hand Armani, Anthroplogie, Carolina Herrera, Chanel, Hermes, Prada, or another...
234 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Despite the popularity of video games and high-tech gadgets, Doodlehopper 4 Kids is one of those fun and original neighborhood stores that show that simple toys can reveal the child in everyone. Since 1992, Doodlehopper has specialized in unique...
926 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
The British have invaded the Washington, D.C. area again—this time in the form of two gregarious 'dames.' A recent addition to the Falls Church scene since 2012, owners Joan van Steyn and Virginia Bowles offer a hodge-podge of items ranging from...
312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Cherry Hill Historic House and Farm at 321 Park Avenue is a social center and a tourist draw. Built in 1845, it was once a thriving 73-acre farm owned by William A. Blaisdell and was occupied during the Civil War. Today, it is owned by the City of...
913 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Washington, D.C. area residents have an obsession with "Pollo a La Brasa," Peru's version of rotisserie style chicken—usually the best places are found in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs. Since 1989, Jorge and Carmen Perez have produced one of...
410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
In recent years, Falls Church has become home to an emerging artistic community, which provides events and opportunities to enjoy and participate in the visual arts, performing arts, and literary arts. Leading the way is ArtSpace, a 3,000 square...
Wolf Trap, VA, USA
Located about five miles west of Falls Church, America's only national park to the performing arts continues to host world-class performances of every genre since its creation in 1971. With an average of over 90 concerts from May to September,...
7400 VA-193, McLean, VA 22102, USA
For the birds and other wildlife, it's a sanctuary. To local residents, it's an ideal place to walk the dog. For hikers, it's one of the Washington D.C. area's loveliest venues with well maintained and seldom used trails. The main four-mile-long...
7115 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22043, USA
For the diners, ever wonder if the chef is preparing your food correctly and where the ingredients are coming from? And for the chefs, ever wonder if the diners will enjoy your cooking? This full-service bistro eliminates the isolation of the...
4412, 418 S Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
With the Latin American restaurants and cuisines featured, one must not forget to mention El Salvador. Having the largest immigrant population in the Washington D.C. area, their reputation for hole-in-the-wall restaurants boasting their signature...
