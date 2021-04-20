Where are you going?
La Caraquena

300 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
| +1 703-533-0076
An authentic Latin American kitchen experience at a motel? That's pretty funky! Chef and owner Raul Claros pays homage to his Venezuelan birthplace and Bolivian childhood by whipping up his mother and grandmother's old family recipes. Headlining the menu are Bolivian salteñas—imagine empanadas on steroids—filled with a gelatinous beef stew to which he adds carrots, peas, onions, olives, egg, and roast chicken. Representing Venezuela are the arepas, ground corn cakes (grilled or fried) served plain or stuffed with combination favorites like roast chicken and avocado, braised beef in tomatoes and chili peppers, and grilled skirt steak with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro.

(Thanks to my Dad for introducing this eatery to me!)
By Christian Mirasol

