Cherry Hill Historic House and Farm Cherry Hill Historic House and Farm at 321 Park Avenue is a social center and a tourist draw. Built in 1845, it was once a thriving 73-acre farm owned by William A. Blaisdell and was occupied during the Civil War. Today, it is owned by the City of Falls Church and operates as a museum showcasing 18th and 19th-century furniture and tools, a buggy shed, a tackle barn, a corn crib, a well-house, and "necessary" (outdoor toilet). Guided tours are offered Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays (April-October) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, events and public programs such as afternoon teas, concerts, children's activities, workshops, weddings, and receptions occur year round.