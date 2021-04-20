Cherry Hill Historic House and Farm
312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Cherry Hill Historic House and FarmCherry Hill Historic House and Farm at 321 Park Avenue is a social center and a tourist draw. Built in 1845, it was once a thriving 73-acre farm owned by William A. Blaisdell and was occupied during the Civil War. Today, it is owned by the City of Falls Church and operates as a museum showcasing 18th and 19th-century furniture and tools, a buggy shed, a tackle barn, a corn crib, a well-house, and "necessary" (outdoor toilet). Guided tours are offered Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays (April-October) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, events and public programs such as afternoon teas, concerts, children's activities, workshops, weddings, and receptions occur year round.
over 6 years ago
Travel Back in Time to the Civil War
Spend an afternoon in the mid-19th century and learn how Civil War–era Americans celebrated Christmas. At the end of November, dedicated re-enactors at the Cherry Hill Historic House and Farm, a registered landmark in Virginia, will host guests and try to spread some Christmas cheer despite the hostilities that have divided the country. You'll see period holiday decorations, hear carols, and listen to literature and poetry readings. Special children's activities will also be planned.
Civil War Christmas normally takes place in November of even years; check the website for details. Admission is free.
