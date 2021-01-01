The Perfect Week in San Antonio
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
A week in San Antonio provides plenty of time to explore the city's many historic landmarks, wander the River Walk, taste your way through the Pearly Brewery, and head out to Hill Country on a day trip or, perhaps, an overnight.
Save Place
Hill Country, San Antonio, TX 78247, USA
Texas Wine Tours offers a number of different tour packages to get out and experience the best Hill Country wineries, including Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg Winery, Santa Maria Cellars, and many more just outside San Antonio. There are...
Save Place
300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
You haven’t truly experienced Texas until you’ve visited the hallowed grounds of the Alamo. Established in 1718 as the Mission San Antonio de Valero, the building is best known as the site of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, a 13-day...
Save Place
1015 Navarro St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
The roots of this Mediterranean Revival-style boutique hotel go back to 1914, when a local grocer created the tropically inspired property to house his visiting vendors. Nearly a century later in 2010, hotelier and style guru Liz Lambert added the...
Save Place
300 E Travis St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
From its perch on Travis Park, just three blocks from the Alamo, The St. Anthony hotel has witnessed a lot of San Antonio history. First opened in 1909, the hotel was technologically-advanced for its day (think private bathrooms and automatic...
Save Place
16641 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78256, USA
Following a multi-million-dollar overhaul in 2015, this ranch-style Hill Country resort—which is part of the Destination Hotels collection and less than 20 minutes from the airport—has emerged as a spot where both families and the...
Save Place
926 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210, USA
The name says it all: To dine at Bliss is pure euphoria. In an intimate space with just 52 seats, this Southtown restaurant offers a dining experience you won’t soon forget. Mixing hearty classics with Southwest-inspired cuisine, the menu...
Save Place
830 W Hollywood Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
In 1977, University of Texas marketing major Chris Madrid opened a small burger and taco joint with help from his family and friends. Today, his eponymous restaurant is one of San Antonio’s best spots to grab a quick bite. Burgers...
Save Place
136 E Grayson St #120, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
Run by well-known chef Jeff Balfour, Southerleigh brings cross-cultural cuisine to the bustling Pearl Brewery complex. Here, the seasonal menu ranges from crispy fried half-chicken with coffee-crusted bacon and thyme red-eye gravy to Gulf red...
Save Place
10333 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240, USA
One of San Antonio’s best breakfast spots, Magnolia Pancake Haus is the kind of place where flapjacks and waffles are the order of the day. Featured on the Food Network, the restaurant usually has a line but it’s...
Save Place
849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
While many cities have rivers, few take advantage of their waterways quite like San Antoniodoes. One of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, the River Walk runs along the San Antonio River and features both quiet stretches for jogging and...
Save Place
303 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
Pearl was founded in 1881 as a traditional brewery. These days, however, the bustling complex is less about beer than its 15 restaurants, dozen-plus retailers, and numerous family-friendly events, including a twice-weekly farmers’ market....
Save Place
202 Lamar, San Antonio, TX 78202, USA
Alamo Beer Company started production in 2014 and is now one of San Antonio’s most vibrant places to grab a drink. Expect a wide beer hall filled with picnic tables, plus live music, food trucks, and an annual Oktoberfest celebration. There...
Save Place
155 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205, USA
When a place has not only the longest wooden bar in Texas (100+ feet) and is the oldest watering hole on the Riverwalk, you just know it's worth a visit. But rather than rest on the above laurels, Esquire Tavern churns out some terrific and...
Save Place
6701 San Jose Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214, USA
Unlike many national parks, San Antonio Missions isn’t just one location. Rather, the park comprises a chain of centuries-old Catholic mission churches snaking along the San Antonio River. A daylong tour introduces travelers to several of...
Save Place
200-414 Alpine, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Transport yourself to a different place and time with a simple stroll through San Antonio’s Japanese Tea Garden, a lush expanse full of shaded walkways, stone bridges, blooming flowers, and spectacular koi ponds. The garden was originally...
Save Place
Festive Plaza in La Villita, a complex with shops run by local artisans, offers a more unique experience than the souvenir-selling El Mercado. Aside from shopping for authentic handmade goods, you can learn about its rich history. Self-guided...
Save Place
1410 Guadalupe St # 113, San Antonio, TX 78207, USA
San Antonio's west side is one of the city's cultural hubs. Latin and Mexican-American influences are vibrantly displayed through public art and murals. The area around Guadalupe Street is an especially rich place to explore. You'll find art...
Popular Stories
- 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
- 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
- 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer