Pearl Brewery
303 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215, USA
| +1 210-212-7260
Photo by Knox Photographics
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Pearl BreweryPearl was founded in 1881 as a traditional brewery. These days, however, the bustling complex is less about beer than its 15 restaurants, dozen-plus retailers, and numerous family-friendly events, including a twice-weekly farmers’ market. Start with lunch at La Gloria, chef Johnny Hernandez’s nod to interior Mexico, followed by dessert at Bakery Lorraine, where you’ll find an enticing rainbow of Parisian-style macarons. If you’re in the mood to shop, pick up a tailored guayabera from Dos Carolinas, or a piece of handcrafted jewelry from Ten Thousand Villages. Pearl Brewery is even home to Hotel Emma, a true gem in San Antonio’s boutique-lodging scene, in case you don’t want to leave.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Pearl Brewery
The Pearl is an old brewery that's been converted into a mix-use center. It houses locally owned boutiques, restaurants, and a Saturday farmers market. The Culinary Institute of America has a campus here and runs a colorful cafe full of delectable dishes at affordable prices.