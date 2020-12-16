The Perfect Day in Shanghai
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
You may be surprised by how much you can pack into 24 hours in dynamic Shanghai. Start with a sunrise on the Bund, followed by shopping in the former French Concession. Then explore a fascinating museum on propaganda, dine on local specialties, and catch some live acoustic music. Cap off the evening by coming full circle with drinks at a sophisticated bar overlooking the Bund.
Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk...
170 Anyuan Rd, Jing'an, China, 200060
The original Jade Buddha Temple was built in the late-19th century to house two jade Buddha statues brought from Burma by a monk named Hui Gen. They remain the principal attractions of the temple, especially the larger of the two, a seated Buddha...
Nanchang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
One block south of the glitz and glamor of Huaihai Road, the boutiques on Nanchang are the perfect antidote for the over saturation of foreign labels and runway glamor. The storefronts that dot this tree-lined road in the Former French Concession...
45 Anfu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Despite a name change from Mia's Yunnan Kitchen to Julie's, this inexpensive, cheerful restaurant in the French Concession continues to serve delicious cuisine from southern Yunnan province. Kunming, Yunnan's capital, is1,900 milesfrom Beijing,...
Huangpu, Shanghai, China, 200085
A veritable melting pot, Xintiandi is a restored area of old Shikumen-style houses. A classy upscale development, the area is full of shops, bars and restaurants boasting over a dozen different cuisines from around the world. At the South End...
516 Fuxing Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Fuxing Park has quite the history. It was a Ming Dynasty private garden until the French took it over in 1909. Then came the Japanese occupation of Shanghaiduring World War II untilthe early 1950s,after whichthe park again became Chinese. Today,...
Changning, China, 200085
One of Shanghai's most fascinating museums is hidden in the basement of a French Concession high-rise. Yang Pei Ming started collecting Maoist-era (1949–1979) propaganda posters in 1995—first as a hobby, and then to preserve these...
375 Zhenning Rd, Changning Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
There's no better place to enjoy authentic Shanghainese food than inside a 1920s Spanish villa. Right? Right! Take a seat at one of Fu 1088's vintage tables, and get ready to savor a parade of elegantly plated local dishes. If you’re keen to try a...
With a rotating lineup of local bands, the Wooden Box was opened to showcase the acoustic music scene in Shanghai. With a bend toward bluegrass, jazz and folk, the music starts up around 8pm and rolls on until close. A great place to chill out...
199 Huangpu Rd, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200080
The Hyatt has it in spades when it comes to top views of the city, but while most flock to the Hyatts hidden in the JinMao Tower and World Financial Center (or the “Bottle Opener” as it is affectionally known), it’s the Hyatt on the Bund that...
