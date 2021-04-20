Fuxing Park
516 Fuxing Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
+86 21 6372 0662
Fuxing ParkFuxing Park has quite the history. It was a Ming Dynasty private garden until the French took it over in 1909. Then came the Japanese occupation of Shanghai during World War II until the early 1950s, after which the park again became Chinese. Today, the park is a vibrant gathering spot, wide open to the public. No matter the season, it's full of locals playing mah-jong, practicing tai chi, writing calligraphy, and flying kites amid the sycamore trees. Come early on a weekday morning to see the dancers, then walk over to the Mattress flower beds.
Waltzing in the Park
Drop into Fuxing Park in late afternoon or early evening to catch couples like these stride and twirl to the sounds of a portable speaker. Who needs a ballroom when you have a whole park to waltz through?
Dragonfly Spas
With ten locations across the city, you're likely to find a Dragonfly Spa somewhere in your vicinity. Clean and reputable, they offer a selection of super-relaxing massages as well as professional pedicures and manicures (including gel/shellac). A great place to escape for a little down-time in the big city.