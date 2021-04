Shop the Boutiques on Nanchang Lu

One block south of the glitz and glamor of Huaihai Road, the boutiques on Nanchang are the perfect antidote for the over saturation of foreign labels and runway glamor. The storefronts that dot this tree-lined road in the Former French Concession are as fun as their quirky names suggest. Tucked in between fruit vendors, baozi steamers and neighbors bantering over mahjong games, the shopping here is truly Shanghai -chic.