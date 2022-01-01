The Best Things to Do on the French Riviera
Collected by Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert
With museums, beaches, mountains, and more, the French Riviera has something to offer every type of traveler. Visit the picturesque Côte d'Azur for attractions ranging from palaces and perfumeries to cycling, horseback riding, and world-renowned art museums.
Save Place
9 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France
Today luxury hotels, high-end boutiques, and a fine-sand beach compete for visitors’ attention as they stroll the famous coastal walk in Cannes that follows the crescent-shaped border between water and town. Once this glamorous...
Save Place
Chalet d'accueil du Boréon, Route Départementale 89, 06450 Saint-Martin-Vésubie, France
Named for the alpha males that are its very raison d’être, the conservation center in the southern Alps' Mercantour National Park ensures the well-being of three separate wolf packs. Each pack is allotted 7.5 acres of the park. Wolf...
Save Place
96 Boulevard de l'Observatoire, 06300 Nice, France
On a pine-covered summit overlooking the sprawling city of Nice, Mont Gros, a 19th-century observatory, is a local icon. Built by Charles Garnier (famous for his Paris Opéra design) in collaboration with Gustave Eiffel (yes, that Eiffel), the...
Save Place
chemin des sangliers prolongé, 83700 Saint-Raphaël, France
If the horse races at Cagnes sur Mer aren’t hands-on enough for you, get up on that horse yourself. Les 3 Fers, an equestrian club in St. Raphaël, offers a trip that takes riders of all levels along the sea cliffs, as well as one on the...
Save Place
164 Avenue des Arènes de Cimiez, 06000 Nice, France
Henri Matisse was already a successful artist in 1917 when he left Paris behind tosettleinthe suburbs of Nice. It was here that in 1941—too infirm to hold a brush steady—Matisse developed his cut-paper artworks. The Matisse Museum, set in an...
Save Place
Port-Cros, Hyères, France
Located where the mountains meet the sea, Port-Cros National Park is only partially visible from the shore, as nearly half of its land is underwater. While this island park offers plenty of hiking, cycling, and beach activities for landlubbers,...
Save Place
With its stunning architecture and vast private collection of modern art, the Maeght Foundation is no ordinary museum. The entire estate is dedicated to art, with pieces by Marc Chagall, Eduardo Chillida, Pierre Tal-Coat, and Pierre Bonnard mixing...
Save Place
Avenue Saint-Martin, 98000 Monaco
Save Place
1 Avenue Ephrussi de Rothschild, 06230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
The exclusive town of St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is home to the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild, a Renaissance-style palace with sumptuous furnishings and one of the most famous gardens in France. Beginning with a traditional French garden, the land is by...
Save Place
Quai du vieux port, 06230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Dedicated to saving threatened marine wildlife, particularly the marine mammals of the Mediterranean, SOS Grand Bleu invites visitors to St. Jean Cap Ferrat to set sail for an afternoon on the historic Santo Sospir sailboat. Catch up with...
Save Place
10 Rue de la Paix, 06360 Èze, France
A maze of narrow medieval streets wind up and down this village perched along the Grande Corniche. The ruins of a château are now an exotic garden, and the 18th-century neoclassical Notre Dame of the Assumption church is a national monument....
Save Place
Place Mariejol, 06600 Antibes, France
In 1946, Picasso worked from a studio in the Château Grimaldi of Antibes, creating 23 paintings and 44 illustrations that he gifted to the town. Later, 78 pieces that he designed for the Madoura pottery studios in Vallauris were added to the...
Save Place
2 Quai de Monleon, 06500 Menton, France
In the 1950s, the town of Menton invited prodigious artist, poet, author, and filmmaker Jean Cocteau to design a museum for his work. In a town known for its extraordinary gardens, the museum is an ode to the creative genius, beginning with the...
Save Place
248 de, Route Capon, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France
Even with the summer crush on the French Riviera in full swing, there are quiet escapes to be found. In particular, I like to take walks along the Sentier du Littoral, the coastal footpath that stretches the length of the French Mediterranean...
Save Place
Plage de Pampelonne, 83350, France
While filming And God Created Woman here in 1956, French superstar Brigitte Bardot made Ramatuelle’s Pampelonne Beach a summer icon. Today, the beach and neighboring St. Tropez continue to draw celebrity jet-setters like Elton John...
Popular Stories
- 1 COVID + Travel We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know
- 2 Winter Sports Retro Charm Lives on at These Independent U.S. Ski Resorts
- 3 Air Travel Delta Tests Waiving Checked Bag Fees to Reduce Carry-Ons
- 4 COVID + Travel European Countries Are Again Changing Their Entry Rules
- 5 Hiking + Cycling The Old Florida Keys Bridge Is Now a Scenic Walkway and Bike Path