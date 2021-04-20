Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild

1 Avenue Ephrussi de Rothschild
Website
| +33 4 93 01 33 09
Villas Ephrussi de Rothschild and Kerylos France
A fantasy villa on Cap Ferrat France
Villas Ephrussi de Rothschild and Kerylos France
A fantasy villa on Cap Ferrat France

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Villas Ephrussi de Rothschild and Kerylos

The exclusive town of St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is home to the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild, a Renaissance-style palace with sumptuous furnishings and one of the most famous gardens in France. Beginning with a traditional French garden, the land is by turns tamed into a Japanese garden, a stone garden, and six other distinctive environments. Directly across the bay, the Villa Kerylos was built in the 20th century as a replica of an ancient Greek palace.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Guy Hibbert
almost 7 years ago

A fantasy villa on Cap Ferrat

"I remember well the face of Mrs. Maurice Ephrussi, née de Rothschild, a face with immaculately delicate features, framed by silver hair. She was always dressed elegantly in blue, with a ribbon of the same color, and a small fox terrier lying at her feet... Born into a limitless horizon of wealth, yet not conspicuous, except when she held generous parties and, I remember, in particular, one summer night, when we had the privilege to see, in her gardens, which drew from her mansion across to the sea, and bathed in moonlight, Anna Pavlova dancing to the Chopin nocturnes." So the poet André de Fouquières wrote about the Baroness Béatrice de Rothschild, the creator of Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild, the romantic Venetian style palace perched atop 17 acres of gardens on Cap Ferrat, South of France.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points