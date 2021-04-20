A fantasy villa on Cap Ferrat

"I remember well the face of Mrs. Maurice Ephrussi, née de Rothschild, a face with immaculately delicate features, framed by silver hair. She was always dressed elegantly in blue, with a ribbon of the same color, and a small fox terrier lying at her feet... Born into a limitless horizon of wealth, yet not conspicuous, except when she held generous parties and, I remember, in particular, one summer night, when we had the privilege to see, in her gardens, which drew from her mansion across to the sea, and bathed in moonlight, Anna Pavlova dancing to the Chopin nocturnes." So the poet André de Fouquières wrote about the Baroness Béatrice de Rothschild, the creator of Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild, the romantic Venetian style palace perched atop 17 acres of gardens on Cap Ferrat, South of France.