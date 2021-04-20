Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur

In the Alps above Nice, the Côte d'Azur (or Nice) Observatory is surrounded by 35 hectares of regional forest. Built by iconic French architects Charles Garnier and Gustave Eiffel, the striking observatory played a memorable role in Woody Allen’s film Magic in the Moonlight. (It is here that Colin Firth's and Emma Stone's characters view the stars.) The main dome houses an 18-meter long telescope that was once the world’s largest. Afternoon visits to the observatory include a tour of the surrounding forest.