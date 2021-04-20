Observatoire de la Côte d'Azur
96 Boulevard de l'Observatoire
| +33 4 92 00 30 11
Wed, Sat 2:30pm - 5pm
Côte d'Azur ObservatoryOn a pine-covered summit overlooking the sprawling city of Nice, Mont Gros, a 19th-century observatory, is a local icon. Built by Charles Garnier (famous for his Paris Opéra design) in collaboration with Gustave Eiffel (yes, that Eiffel), the monument has inspired film location scouts and is popular with local couples who come to take in the stunning view of the city together. The observatory is still an active science laboratory focusing on astronomy, astrophysics, and geoscience. The original 18-meter-long lens is responsible for finding 2,000 previously unrecorded double stars. There are two-hour guided tours on Wednesdays and Saturdays year-round, with a more frequent schedule during school holidays.
Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur
In the Alps above Nice, the Côte d'Azur (or Nice) Observatory is surrounded by 35 hectares of regional forest. Built by iconic French architects Charles Garnier and Gustave Eiffel, the striking observatory played a memorable role in Woody Allen’s film Magic in the Moonlight. (It is here that Colin Firth's and Emma Stone's characters view the stars.) The main dome houses an 18-meter long telescope that was once the world’s largest. Afternoon visits to the observatory include a tour of the surrounding forest.