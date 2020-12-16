The Best Things to Do in St. Croix
It's one of the three isles that make up the U.S. Virgin Islands, and though St. Croix is the largest—measuring 218 square kilometers (84 square miles)—it's the least visited of the trio. Perhaps that's because much of the island has been set aside as parkland, which means fewer tourist hubs and more space dedicated to natural wonders, including pristine beaches and primo snorkeling and diving. But St. Croix also boasts many excellent historical sites. At various times it was controlled by Spain, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Denmark; the latter's influence is the most visible in the architecture of St. Croix's charming capital city of Christiansted, on the northern coast. Frederiksted, on the western point of the island, is a busy port surrounded by some significant colonial attractions, with a restored sugar estate and an 18th-century fort being among the most noteworthy. Here you'll also find a family-run rum distillery and many restaurants and shops.
Pristine, untouched and unforgettable: There's no other way to describe this natural park just off the northeast coast of St. Croix. Walking trails crisscross the expanse through frangipani and tamarind trees and cacti to beautiful...
Sure, it's the largest town on St. Croix, but it's the charming Danish-influenced architecture that makes it most noteworthy. The city center is a protected national park lined with candy-colored buildings and historic churches,...
This city is laid out in a grid system—seven streets by seven streets. Although established in 1751, Frederiksted was rebuilt in 1878 in a Victorian gingerbread style following a great fire due to a labor revolt. St. Patrick's church, which...
This breezy spot hosts hearty breakfasts and casual lunches. Sandwiches—try the grilled cheese—burgers (there are vegan and veggie options) and plenty of salads dominate the menu. Fresh-squeezed juices are also...
Fans of organic skin care make a beeline to this shop for its all-natural, St. Croix products. Ultrahydrating lotions are made with 100 percent aloe vera juice and packed with avocado and jojoba oil. Bar soaps are spiced with Caribbean...
This gift shop's claim to fame may be that it stocks more candles than any other store on the island, but it's the curated keepsakes—from Christmas ornaments to housewares—that bring people back. A selection of organic teas...
