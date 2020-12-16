Where are you going?
The Best Things to Do in St. Croix

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff

It's one of the three isles that make up the U.S. Virgin Islands, and though St. Croix is the largest—measuring 218 square kilometers (84 square miles)—it's the least visited of the trio. Perhaps that's because much of the island has been set aside as parkland, which means fewer tourist hubs and more space dedicated to natural wonders, including pristine beaches and primo snorkeling and diving. But St. Croix also boasts many excellent historical sites. At various times it was controlled by Spain, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Denmark; the latter's influence is the most visible in the architecture of St. Croix's charming capital city of Christiansted, on the northern coast. Frederiksted, on the western point of the island, is a busy port surrounded by some significant colonial attractions, with a restored sugar estate and an 18th-century fort being among the most noteworthy. Here you'll also find a family-run rum distillery and many restaurants and shops.   

Buck Island

Pristine, untouched and unforgettable: There's no other way to describe this natural park just off the northeast coast of St. Croix. Walking trails crisscross the expanse through frangipani and tamarind trees and cacti to beautiful...

Estate Whim Plantation Museum, St. Croix

52 Estate Whim, Frederiksted, VI 00840
The Estate Whim Plantation Museum, billed as the only sugar plantation museum in the Virgin Islands, is set on magnificently landscaped grounds occupying 12 acres of what was formerly a 150-acre property. The restored...
Christiansted

Christiansted, St Croix 00820, USVI

Sure, it's the largest town on St. Croix, but it's the charming Danish-influenced architecture that makes it most noteworthy. The city center is a protected national park lined with candy-colored buildings and historic churches,...

Jack Bay, St. Croix

Jack Bay, St Croix, USVI
You won't find crowds on a beach that is accessible only by foot or boat. Hike to beautiful Jack Bay from Point Udall or from the east end of the beach at Grapetree Bay. Like beach at Isaac Bay, Jack Bay's is home to protected hawksbill and...
Salt River Bay National Historic Park, St. Croix

2100 Church St, Christiansted, St Croix 00820, USVI
This national park is an ecological preserve with upland watersheds, mangrove forests, and estuarine and marine environments that support threatened and endangered species. The park also includes the Columbus Landing Site, a National Historic...
Isaac Bay, St. Croix

Isaac Bay, St Croix, USVI
You have two choices for how to access the beach at Isaac Bay: Either hike from Jack's Bay or arrive by boat. The hike is worth the extra effort. The breathtaking beach is home to nests of hawksbill and green turtles. (Keep your distance,...
Frederiksted Historic District

Frederiksted, St Croix 00840, USVI

This city is laid out in a grid system—seven streets by seven streets. Although established in 1751, Frederiksted was rebuilt in 1878 in a Victorian gingerbread style following a great fire due to a labor revolt. St. Patrick's church, which...

Cane Bay Beach, St. Croix

St Croix, USVI
Wide, sandy Cane Bay Beach, on St. Croix, has a lot going in its favor: The medium-size surf, full-service dive shop, barbecue grills, and fun sites to snorkel make the beach popular with families, kids, and even dogs. Choose simply to rent some...
Columbus Landing

St Croix 00820, USVI
One of the great things about the Caribbean is that its rich history was often written at beautiful, easily accessible locations. One of the best places to learn a bit of that history is pictured above. That’s the beach at Columbus Landing in my...
Cruzan Rum Distillery, St. Croix

3007 Hannah's Rest, Fredericksted, USVI 00840, USVI
Rum is the Caribbean’s signature spirit, its production documented in the region since colonial times. Just as there are dozens of varieties of rum, Caribbean travelers can select from a wide variety of rum distillery tours. The one...
Sandy Point Beach, St. Croix

Sandy Point, St Croix 00840, USVI
This three-mile beach, located near Frederiksted at the southwest end of St. Croix, is the longest in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Part of the 380-acre Sandy Point Wildlife Preserve, the beach is an important nesting area for the endangered...
Point Udall, St. Croix

Rte 82, St Croix 00820, USVI
At Point Udall, on the east coast of St. Croix, a sundial called Millennium Monument was erected for the New Year's celebration in 2000. The stark sculpture represents the azimuth of the first sunrise of that year, the new millennium, at this...
Shoys Beach

Whistle Beach, St Croix 00820, USVI
I love this beach. Squeeze past the Buccaneer, bypass the golf course, keep going and don't look back. Park at the end of the line, pick through the sea grapes and there it is: Shoy's. A sweet little crescent of a beach that's sure to leave a...
Polly's at the Pier

3A Strand St, Frederiksted, St Croix 00840, USVI

This breezy spot hosts hearty breakfasts and casual lunches. Sandwiches—try the grilled cheese—burgers (there are vegan and veggie options) and plenty of salads dominate the menu. Fresh-squeezed juices are also...

La Reine Chicken Shack

This is it. The moment you arrive on-island, do not pass go, do not collect $200 — just get yourself to the La Reine Chicken Shack to immediately immerse yourself in the uniquely local St. Croix vibe. No, this is not haute cuisine, this isn't even...
Itiba

King St, Frederiksted, St Croix 00840, USVI

Fans of organic skin care make a beeline to this shop for its all-natural, St. Croix products. Ultrahydrating lotions are made with 100 percent aloe vera juice and packed with avocado and jojoba oil. Bar soaps are spiced with Caribbean...

Franklin’s on the Waterfront

This gift shop's claim to fame may be that it stocks more candles than any other store on the island, but it's the curated keepsakes—from Christmas ornaments to housewares—that bring people back. A selection of organic teas...

The Buccaneer, St. Croix

St Croix 00820, USVI
The Buccaneer has a long history. The colonial great house was built by Maltese knight Charles Martel in 1653. Located on a protected bluff, the house later became the home of Danish governor von Prock after Denmark’s 1733 purchase...
Rhythms at Rainbow Beach

Frederiksted Southeast, St Croix 00840, USVI
I’m not sure exactly how Rainbow Beach got its name, though I wouldn’t be surprised if it actually had a lot to do with rain. The island’s most popular beach bar, especially on Sundays, is centrally located on St. Croix’s...
Ziggy's Island Market

I have to admit, I didn't want to like this place. I used to come to this location (previously known as Smokey's) for years to eat great local food and enjoy a laid back vibe... While getting gas, of course. But then the previous West Indian owner...
Sonya Ltd

2101 Company St Suite 1, Christiansted, VI 00820, USVI
Wherever your travels may take you around the world whenever you ever see anyone sporting this distinct hook bracelet, you'll know they possess a special place in their heart occupied by the island of St. Croix. There are many, many imitations and...
