Cruzan Rum Distillery, St. Croix

Drink Like a Crucian at the Cruzan Rum Distillery

While a favorable tax situation for rum manufacturers may have lured Captain Morgan to St. Croix's shores, Cruzan is still king and no first-time visit would be complete without a visit to the distillery. (Just please don't pronounce it with a "z" sound! The correct pronunciation is "krew-shun".) They do a great job taking visitors on an informative journey that turns sugarcane into one of the best spirits around... Then they prove it with a tasting! (Tip: Personally, I like to steer clear of all the flavored rums and stick to the Cruzan Single Barrel. Yum!)