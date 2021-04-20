The Best Shops in Milan
You can find the best of the best in Milan. Whether you’re in the market for iconic and hand-tailored Italian suits, fashionable bicycles, or a ballet flats, there are artisans and boutiques in this city that will present you with treasures. And design? From haute couture to interior, industrial, and architectural design, some of the world’s most amazing designers, homegrown and international, have set up shop in Milan to showcase ingenious products and style. Come to the market and prepare to be knocked out.
Via Fatebenefratelli, 16, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
A. Caraceni is often described as the very best in Milan when it comes to tailors. At this shop, you’ll only find high-quality suits, impeccable cuts, and polished styles. The Caraceni tailoring legacy goes back more than a century, when the needle-working family was still in Rome. What followed was a line of talented tailors who have traversed continents to create beautiful suits. Everything at the store is hand-sewn, from formal smoking jackets to more casual hunting wear. Pick up a double-breasted jacket, the shop’s signature piece.
Via Spadari, 9, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
6 Via Ciovasso
Third-generation artisan Giorgio Santamaria oversees a team of eight craftspeople who meticulously produce for his shop accessories from alligator, ostrich, and crocodile leather in a workshop tucked away down a narrow lane in the city center. The ready-made selection includes belts, wallets, key chains, bags, and luggage in a wide range of colors, and practically anything can be made to order.
Piazza del Duomo, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is more than a shopping center, it’s a place for coffee, drink and dessert. Even more, in the center of the shopping center, there is a mosaic art of bull, which is said that if you spin your heel on the ball three times, it will bring you good luck. Of course a lot of people were spinning on the ball, and there is a hole on the mosaic art.
Via Gian Giacomo Mora, 3, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
When properly curated, “vintage” takes on a whole new meaning in Milan. Cavalli e Nastri is the Italian answer to Anthropologie—set in Carrie Bradshaw’s closet. The boutique stocks select, pristine vintage clothes and accessories on a small scale. Perfectly placed hat boxes, vibrant walls, and glass displays give the designer space a comfortable feel, perfect for browsing. With impeccable tastes to begin with, the Milanese do retro right at Cavalli e Nastri.
Corso Garibaldi, 71, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Bicycle shop Rossignoli has been keeping Milan on two wheels for more than a century. Rossignoli is known for its fashionable cycles, which can be refurbished and reused. Likewise, they keep creativity in motion with new products and avant-garde installations during Salone del Mobile.
Via Gesù, 1, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
The best tailors in Italy are from Napoli, and the best ateliers are in Milan, in particular in the beautiful Fashion Quadrilateral where every shop is more gorgeous than the next. Rubinacci is definitely a cut above the rest for its impeccable style, perfectionist tailors, and prime location. The suits are iconic, hence the reason why Fiat heir Lapo Elkann, Bryan Ferry, and Ferrari’s Montezemolo wear them. Grandson Luca has a breezy ready-to-wear line as well. (Fashionistas will note that The Sartorialist loves to snap shots of Rubinacci the Younger.)
Via Lazzaretto, 55, 20014 Nerviano MI, Italy
Spelta has a ballet flat for every day, every style and every outfit. These handmade shoes are made with beautiful craftsmanship.
8 Via Cola di Rienzo
When Antonio Marras opened his first showroom and concept store in a residential neighborhood, fashionistas didn’t flinch at making the 10-minute taxi journey from downtown. The Sardinian designer of women’s clothing has earned a following for his fashion-forward style that avoids trends. His collections run the gamut from casual ribbed tanks with hand-sewn sequined flower patches to special-occasion silk jackets and dresses embroidered with Swarovski crystals. Couches and a menu of wine, coffee, and Sardinian sweets invite lingering. Via Cola di Rienzo 8, 39/02-7628-0991. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
26 Via Trebbia
This leather atelier off a leafy boulevard in the Porta Romana district is the epitome of chic. The only way to buy its coveted handbags and accessories, regularly spotted on celebrities, is to visit this white-hued, mirrored store. Designer Roberta Giacobbe crafts understated, heirloom-quality pieces including totes, iPad cases, and men’s carryalls using the finest quality leather. Each one is handmade in her workshop above the boutique. One of the most popular items is the zippered pochette (an envelope-shaped handbag), which can be custom-made in any color.
Corso Como, 10, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Part café, part gallery, part high-end designer shopping and even part hotel, 10 Corso Como feels like you’ve entered into luxury Italian heaven. Walking through a lush courtyard with a secret garden–type feel, it almost seems like you’re strolling through an Italian’s home. Combining classic Milanese-style architecture with modern, fresh decor, 10 Corso Como takes travelers on a unique experience through its spaces. The café features some of the best espresso in Milan; the bookstore has an incredible selection of high-end glossy magazines; and the store, well, let’s just say it gives many designer boutiques a run for their money. Whether you can only peruse the carefully curated high-end ware, or if you’re one of the lucky ones who can snag an Alexander McQueen piece, this shop is a don’t-miss in Milan.
Galleria del Corso, 4, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
Work your way from Excelsior’s top floors (slinky Chloé dresses, Balmain leather jackets) to the main floor (watches, speakers, a sea of colorful iPad cases), then down to the subterranean floors for the impressive wine shop and restaurants.
via emilio motta 5, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Local designer Yobe names men’s and women’s frames after glamorous, made-up personalities. Pentagonal lenses are Dorothy’s trademark; Debbie’s are round. This appeared in the May 2015 issue
Via Carlo de Cristoforis, 5, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
It’s worth a peek inside Zaini, Milan‘s historic chocolate maker, which began creating delicious chocolate confectionaries in the 1910s. Celebrating a 100-year anniversary, Zaini opened the via Carlo de Cristoforis location in honor of a century passed and has included the cocktail magic of Mag’s Flavio Angiollilo.
Via Gerolamo Morone, 3, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Dino Colla opened his legendary barbershop in 1904, and the tradition of the hot towel shave lives on at this Milanese institution. The current owner, Franco Bompieri, has been faithfully serving clients since 1960 and the faded photos of famous customers lining the walls further enhances the vintage vibe. The Barberia uses its own brand of luxury grooming products, and the experience of being lathered with bitter almond soap, brandy and Marseilles flakes via pig-bristle brush is one that most men will not soon forget.