The Best Shopping in Hawai‘i

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Want to take a little bit of the islands back home with you? Sure, you can hit the outlets and open-air malls; but also take time to explore some of the quintessentially Hawai‘ian shops and boutiqes, where you'll find everything from fun Hawai‘ian kitsch to hand-made jewelry and fine art.
Sig Zane Designs

122 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA

For a subtler aloha shirt or shell dress (a simple shift), try this place in Hilo’s old downtown. Opened in 1985, it's now a second-generation shop steeped in local rites and rhythms. Designer Sig Zane creates patterns based on traditional...

Kapaia Stitchery

3 Kuhio Hwy, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
Once you've seen your first Hawai‘ian quilt, you'll want to buy them all! The distinctive fabric art uses appliqués—usually symmetrical—in bold colors, often depicting botanical designs on a white background. Many experts...
Hawai‘ian Quilt Collection

Waikiki Beach Walk 2nd Floor #227, 226 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
This lovely, nostalgic shop has been selling traditional Hawai‘ian designs—bright and botanically themed—alongside contemporary creations by owner Michael John Gillan for decades. The classic buy is a kapaeke (an heirloom quilted...
Alii Gardens Marketplace

Trees arch over boutique stalls in this charming garden market. Expect the usual array of treats (kettle corn), schlock (coconut postcards) and art (Polynesian carvings). Of special interest are the makau—fishhook pendants symbolizing...

Ginger 13

22 S Pauahi St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
Founded in 2004, this exquisite Chinatown boutique sells unique jewelry pieces designed by Cindy Yokoyama. "I started as a painter and fell in love with abstraction," she says. "Many of my pieces still reflect elements of this, including...
Paiko

675 Auahi St, Honolulu, HI 96813, USA
The once-industrial Kakaako neighborhood of Honolulu is starting to trend—and this botanical boutique is riding the wave! The lovely plant shop shares space with the Aussie cafe Arvo and the Hawai‘ian surf-lifestyle shop Milo. Pop in...
Lahaina Printsellers

1013 Limahana Pl, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA

If it's an image you can hang up, Lahaina Printsellers probably has it for sale. Look for wonderful vintage Hawai‘ian photos of surfers and hula dancers, menu covers and iconic movie posters printed on cotton canvas. Standouts include fish...

Lāhainā Arts Society

648 Wharf St #103, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
The Lāhainā Arts Society was formed in the 1960s by a group of Maui artists who used to hold informal exhibitions along the seawall and in the park next to the Pioneer Inn. After raising money from 10 local couples, the group established a gallery...
Roberta Oaks

19 N Pauahi St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
Big baggy aloha shirts—that could double as canoe sails—goodbye. Instead head to this Chinatown boutique, featuring the sharp, tapered designs of the eponymous Roberta Oaks. She draws on her hippie, farmhouse childhood and mid-century...
Ipu Hale Gallery

76-5893 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI 96725, USA

Once common, the art of carving and dyeing Hawaiian ipus (gourds) is fading. But artist Bill Wright still sells detailed masterpieces—both traditional and contemporary—in the village of Hōlualoa. His gallery also displays engravings...

Bailey's Antiques and Aloha Shirts

517 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Browse among arguably the finest selection of aloha shirts on Oʻahu: The racks here are crammed with vintage and modern, silk and 1970s polyester. Expect to pay anything from five bucks to thousands of dollars for the centerpiece of the gaudiest...

Waipio Valley Artworks

48-5416 Kukuihaele Rd, Honokaa, HI 96727, USA
For road-trippers around the Big Island of Hawai‘I, the Waipio Valley is an attraction all its own with a beautiful green valley that opens into the sea. Several shops and stops in the area make a pleasurable drive more interesting. One such...
Totally Hawai‘ian Gift Gallery

The small, dry, mysterious island of Niʽihau is unlike any in the Hawai‘ian chain. This arid island to the southwest of Kauaʽi was sold in 1864 to the Robinson family by King Kahemameha V. For 150 years, the island has existed under the...
Oliver Men's Shop

49 Kihapai St, Kailua, HI 96734, USA
The minute I opened the door to Oliver in Kailua, I said to myself: "If I had a boyfriend right now, he would be spoiled with gifts from this place." The quaint quarters betray the well organized and perfectly matched assortment of items in this...
Kona Stories Book Store

78-6831 Alii Dr #142, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Local shops and the Big Island go hand in hand. Kona is home to plenty of homegrown shops, but if you are just looking for that great piece of literature to read on the beach, Kona Stories is a fantastic little book shop worth browsing around....
Kailua General Store

316 Kuulei Rd, Kailua, HI 96734, USA
Handmade soaps with local scents, island and Kailua themed artwork, the good kine slippers, greeting cards, books, treats, floral purses, Hawai‘ian honey, tees, fresh tropical flowers and other goodies will delight you at Kailua General...
Tin Can Mailman

1026 Nuuanu Ave # 1A, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
If you're looking for vintage Hawai‘ian stuff then head to Honolulu's Chinatown and visit the Tin Can Mailman! This place is full of old Hawai‘iana. They sell vintage Hawai‘i related ephemera, postcards, books, maps, photos,...
3rd Ave Shore

Folks in Kailua really work together to protect the uber cool beach factor of the town. But face it, since a major landholder of commercial properties (now sold to another) began bussing in Japanese tourists for day-tripping from Waikiki a few...
Sugarcane Shop

Light and airy, with a shabby-chic feel and an ocean and beach theme, this cool little boutique saved me last Christmas. You can find locally designed clothing and artwork, unique greeting cards, vintage bottles, and shells. This appeared in the...
Kimura Lauhala Shop

77-996 Hualalai Rd, Holualoa, HI 96725, USA
In the Hawai‘ian language, lauhala means "leaf." A fourth generation family business, the Kimura Lauahala Shop is more than just a roadside store, it is a landmark of sorts, and a steadfast member of the Holualoa community. The custom made...
Isaacs Art Center

65-1274 Kawaihae Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
The Isaacs Art Center is a rare find on the Big Island. It offers a beautiful glimpse into old Hawai'i through paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, and all sorts of other artifacts; some part their permanent collection, others for sale....
Hula Lamps of Hawai‘i

One of the most charming souvenirs from the Big Island is a Hula Lamp. The lamps are a great way to bring the spirit of aloha into your home. They are a much grander version of a dashboard hula doll. Charles Moore is the artist who began creating...
Gallery of Great Things

65-1279 Kawaihae Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
In The Gallery of Great Things, visitors will find much more than "things" to experience when they walk in the shop. The actual building was a nurses' quarters during WWII serving an estimated 50,000 soldiers who passed through during the war....
