The Best Shopping in Hawai‘i
For a subtler aloha shirt or shell dress (a simple shift), try this place in Hilo’s old downtown. Opened in 1985, it's now a second-generation shop steeped in local rites and rhythms. Designer Sig Zane creates patterns based on traditional...
Trees arch over boutique stalls in this charming garden market. Expect the usual array of treats (kettle corn), schlock (coconut postcards) and art (Polynesian carvings). Of special interest are the makau—fishhook pendants symbolizing...
If it's an image you can hang up, Lahaina Printsellers probably has it for sale. Look for wonderful vintage Hawai‘ian photos of surfers and hula dancers, menu covers and iconic movie posters printed on cotton canvas. Standouts include fish...
Once common, the art of carving and dyeing Hawaiian ipus (gourds) is fading. But artist Bill Wright still sells detailed masterpieces—both traditional and contemporary—in the village of Hōlualoa. His gallery also displays engravings...
Browse among arguably the finest selection of aloha shirts on Oʻahu: The racks here are crammed with vintage and modern, silk and 1970s polyester. Expect to pay anything from five bucks to thousands of dollars for the centerpiece of the gaudiest...
