Western Australia’s Best Restaurants, Wineries, and Hikes

Of Western Australia’s many charms, its wineries produce renowned vintages and chefs champion local produce and native ingredients. Plus, from the capital Perth (Boorloo) to the Margaret River Region in the southwest, this dazzling coastline is awash with brilliant white-sand beaches, luxury boutique stays, and bright blue waters brimming with crayfish, scallops, barramundi, and western rock lobster.

It’s home to a jetty so impossibly long, it seems to disappear into the sea, and a sweep of coastline that boasts one of Australia’s best multi-day hikes. It’s where you can eat bush tucker or listen to the sounds of an Aboriginal didgeridoo and connect with a 60,000-year-old living culture that’s the oldest in the world.

Bring an appetite and a sense of adventure on this epic nine-day itinerary in Perth and the Margaret River Region. This trip will delight nature lovers and foodies alike.