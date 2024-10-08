Epic 6-Day Itinerary Through Western Australia’s Outback

One of the last true wilderness areas in the world, Western Australia’s Kimberley endures as the outback’s spiritual heart. And once you’ve been there, it’s not hard to see why. Ancient and vast, this spectacular region is rich in Aboriginal culture, as well as mesmerizing natural wonders shaped by wind and water, billions of years in the making. Exquisite waterfalls, otherworldly gorges, and unique adventures will reward travelers willing to go off the beaten path in search of excitement and beauty. Discover the enigmatic Bungle Bungle Range, marvel at intricate rock art, and enjoy a luxurious stay at El Questro Homestead.
Day 1:Discover Luxury and Thermal Pools in the Outback
Your journey to one of Western Australia’s most awe-inspiring regions begins with a flight into Kununurra (Goonoonoorrang), the eastern gateway to the Kimberley. You’ll return to the town later, but for now, you’re due to catch a helicopter transfer to El Questro Homestead, a luxurious oasis tucked inside 700,000 acres of vast outback. With just 10 suites, it’s an ideal hideaway for travelers looking to connect with nature.
The property offers plenty of opportunities to explore and many are included with your stay. Head out on a Bush Culture, History & Nature Tour, cruise through dramatic gorges, and seek out one of the Kimberley’s many hidden waterfalls (some of which are only accessible by helicopter).
In the afternoon, homestead guests enjoy private use of Zebedee Springs, a series of thermal pools. Back at the resort, watch the sunset over an ancient, burnt-orange gorge as you dine on a farm-fresh menu prepared from Ord River Valley produce with a glass of fine Western Australian wine in hand.
Day 2:Visit Emma Gorge, El Questro’s Masterpiece
No trip to El Questro is complete without visiting Emma Gorge, one of the most incredible sites in the region. Marvel at the sheer 200-foot-plus cliffs and follow the Emma Gorge walk trail into the rugged red Cockburn Ranges. There, you’ll find a serene pool where you can take a refreshing dip in turquoise water. Come afternoon, try a Barramundi fishing trip on the banks of the Chamberlain or Pentecost River.
That evening, you can return to El Questro Homestead or sleep under canvas at El Questro Emma Gorge. The glamping-style accommodations have modern en suite bathrooms, electricity, ceiling fans, and tea/coffee machines. At the on-site restaurant, Emma’s, dig into towering burgers made from local beef, just-caught fish, and more.
Day 3:Explore Purnululu National Park
Today, you venture onward from El Questro. Use the homestead’s helicopter to make a quick transfer through Kununurra, then fly onward to Bungle Bungle Wilderness Lodge with APT Touring. Located in UNESCO World Heritage-listed Purnululu National Park, the lodge provides prime access to the destination’s array of otherworldly geological formations alongside amenities like cozy beds, three-course meals, knowledgeable guides, a fully-equipped bar, and packed lunches.
Kick off your visit with a hike into Echidna Chasm, a steep-sided cleft in the rock with striking color variations. Along the way, keep your eyes peeled for intricate bowerbird nests, engineered —with twigs, stones, flowers, and even insect skeletons—by males hoping to impress a mate. After a delicious picnic lunch and an afternoon nap, head to a lookout with your guide to enjoy a fiery sunset over the Bungle Bungle Range—one of the most iconic symbols of the Kimberley.
Day 4:See the Bungle Bungle Range Up Close
In the morning, take off for Cathedral Gorge, an astonishing natural amphitheater of red rock with a calm pool of water right at the center. Walk inside, and if the mood strikes you, belt out a tune—the circular space is renowned for its hauntingly beautiful acoustics.
Afterward, hitch a ride on a helicopter and go flight-seeing throughout Purnululu National Park to soar above thousands of orange-and-black beehive domes. At more than 350 million years old, these surreal sandstone karsts have been carved by wind, rain, and running water in a way found nowhere else on Earth.
Wrap up an enchanting day with a closer look at the domes as you walk along Piccaninny Creek. Be sure to investigate the different Bungle Bungle sediment layers and banding. Supported by the moisture in the clay, at least five species of cyanobacteria (one of the Earth’s most ancient life forms) make up the gray stripes. Back at the lodge, savor a filling al fresco dinner before an evening of stargazing under the dark, open sky.
Day 5:Cruise Along the Ord River
Jump aboard a return flight to Kununurra, where you’ll join Triple J Tours for their Ord River Discoverer Cruise on one of the country’s most beautiful and biodiverse river systems. Travel by road to Lake Argyle, the biggest man-made lake in the southern hemisphere, and visit the historic Argyle Homestead Museum. This original 19th-century home provides insight into pastoral life on the Kimberley.
Board your boat for the scenic 34-mile journey back to Kununurra on Australia’s longest continuous daily river cruise. Along the way, gaze at scenic flora and fauna. Savor refreshing afternoon tea at Triple J Tours’ quaint riverside camp before heading back to Kununurra just in time to watch a dreamy Kimberley sunset.
In town, enjoy some famous Kimberley barramundi at PumpHouse, a former water pump station perched on Lake Kununurra with fabulous views, or dine on bush tucker under boab trees in the outback at the Gourmet Camp Oven Experience. Spend the night at Kimberleyland Waterfront Holiday Park, which lies on the banks of Lake Kununurra and overlooks majestic rock formations.
Day 6:Go Deeper into the Kimberley on the Gibb River Road
Eager to experience more of the Kimberley’s wonderment? Extend your stay with a 4x4 adventure along Gibb River Road, a legendary 410-mile road trip through the heart of the Kimberley. Built to drive cattle from Wyndham to Derby, the dirt track today passes through remote station country, each with enchanting gorges, rivers, and waterholes.
Choose a group tour with Outback Spirit (many of which stop at El Questro and Purnululu National Park) or head out on your own self-drive. Go where your wanderlust takes you, such as the Napier Ranges, an area partly made up of an ancient reef system formed around 350 million years ago, and Bell Gorge’s 328-foot-tall waterfall, which splashes into a perfectly formed swimming hole.
