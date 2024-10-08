Epic 6-Day Itinerary Through Western Australia’s Outback

One of the last true wilderness areas in the world, Western Australia’s Kimberley endures as the outback’s spiritual heart. And once you’ve been there, it’s not hard to see why. Ancient and vast, this spectacular region is rich in Aboriginal culture, as well as mesmerizing natural wonders shaped by wind and water, billions of years in the making. Exquisite waterfalls, otherworldly gorges, and unique adventures will reward travelers willing to go off the beaten path in search of excitement and beauty. Discover the enigmatic Bungle Bungle Range, marvel at intricate rock art, and enjoy a luxurious stay at El Questro Homestead.