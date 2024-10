Epic 6-Day Itinerary Through Western Australia’s Outback

In the morning, take off for Cathedral Gorge , an astonishing natural amphitheater of red rock with a calm pool of water right at the center. Walk inside, and if the mood strikes you, belt out a tune—the circular space is renowned for its hauntingly beautiful acoustics.Afterward, hitch a ride on a helicopter and go flight-seeing throughout Purnululu National Park to soar above thousands of orange-and-black beehive domes. At more than 350 million years old, these surreal sandstone karsts have been carved by wind, rain, and running water in a way found nowhere else on Earth.Wrap up an enchanting day with a closer look at the domes as you walk along Piccaninny Creek. Be sure to investigate the different Bungle Bungle sediment layers and banding. Supported by the moisture in the clay, at least five species of cyanobacteria (one of the Earth’s most ancient life forms) make up the gray stripes. Back at the lodge, savor a filling al fresco dinner before an evening of stargazing under the dark, open sky.