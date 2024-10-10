The Ultimate Adventure Through Western Australia

It’s one of the last true wilderness frontiers. Across the Kimberley’s 163,521 square miles of savannah woodlands and 2,600 tropical islands are countless rivers, hundreds of tributaries, and just as many gorges, reefs, and lagoons. Waterfalls leap from the tops of sandstone escarpments, and fat-bodied boab trees extend spiky arms to the skies.

If it sounds prehistoric, it is. More than 1.8 billion years ago, the Kimberley landmass collided with Western Australia’s Pilbara outback, forming the Australian continent. Today, not much has changed. Ancient cliffs rise above deep gorges carved by fast-moving tides. Beneath the waters, you can find dugongs, rare snubfin dolphins, manta rays, turtles, and migrating humpback whales.

Few people (with a population of 40,000 in an area nearly as big as California) and even fewer roads await in the Kimberley. It’s so vast and untouched, one of the best ways to truly experience it is by expedition ship. Broome (Rubibi) is your gateway to the Kimberley, an outback beach town with a pearling past and natural wonders all its own. Discover its charms and all the Kimberley has to offer on this unforgettable 12-day trip—including 10 days cruising at sea.