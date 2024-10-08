This Dreamy Destination Makes the Ultimate Road Trip

Step outside the familiar on this week-long trip through Perth (Boorloo) and the Coral Coast in Western Australia. After discovering the cultural wonders of the capital, set off on a road trip full of awe-inspiring wildlife and natural adventures. But this is no ordinary drive. Journey through charming coastal towns, 400-million-year-old rock formations, and two World Heritage Areas, Shark Bay (Gathaagudu), and Ningaloo Reef (Nyinggulu). You’ll connect with the outdoors along the way, swimming with gentle whale sharks, stargazing in Nambung National Park, and snorkeling with the world’s oldest living fossils.