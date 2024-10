This Dreamy Destination Makes the Ultimate Road Trip

Wake up for a rooftop tour of Optus Stadium , a sports and entertainment venue with soaring views over the Swan River (Derbarl Yerrigan), Perth to the west, and the foothills to the east. Choose from the Halo Roof Climb, a jaw-dropping, 360-degree walk around the roof, and the thrilling Vertigo Rooftop Experience, which challenges guests to hang by a harness more than 130 feet above the city.When you get your feet back on the ground, it’s time to hop in a rental car and set off on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip along Western Australia’s Coral Coast Highway. Drive two hours to Nambung National Park , where thousands of towering limestone pillars known as the Pinnacles rise from the sand. Thought to have been created millions of years ago from eroded seashells, this ancient landscape resembles something out of science fiction. Break for a freshly caught lunch of buttered Western Rock Lobster at the nearby Lobster Shack Check into Pinnacles Edge Resort , a short walk from Cervantes Beach, where you’ll spend the evening. Fully rested, join Lumineer Adventure Tours for their Pinnacles Sunset Dinner Stargazing tour. Listen to Dreamtime stories by an Aboriginal guide and use the latest astronomy equipment to gaze at the ethereal beauty of the planets and moon in the park’s inky night sky. While you wait for nature’s show to start, savor a traditional Australian barbeque made from local produce with a glass of Swan Valley wine.