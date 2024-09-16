An Adventurer’s Guide to Bermuda

Bermuda’s pink-sand beaches are a hit with travelers—and for good reason. But the island has so much more to offer for adventurers who are looking to fully immerse themselves in lesser-known natural wonders and cultural attractions.
Dive into an underwater history lesson at the Shipwreck Capital of the Atlantic. Spot rare and endangered animals at Bermuda’s wildest and largest nature reserve. Discover subterranean grottos and caves in lush jungles. Here’s how to plan an inspiring trip full of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Day 1:Stay on a Pink-Sand Beach
Check in at Azura, found 10 minutes away from the vibrant City of Hamilton and steps from a private pink-sand beach. Perched on a bluff overlooking a prized stretch of South Shore coastline, the resort’s luxurious rooms boast panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean (and if you’re lucky, migrating humpback whales from March to April). Take advantage of your close proximity to some of Bermuda’s most popular natural attractions, such as Blackburn Smith Nature Reserve and the Railway Trail. Enjoy Azura’s yoga classes, spa treatments, and infinity-edge or rooftop pools.
Head just below the pool deck to Azura’s exclusive pink-sand beaches, perfect for snorkeling, wading, and sunning. Depending on the tides, Azura also provides complimentary transportation to Bermuda’s popular Horseshoe Bay Beach or you can wander to nearby Elbow Beach and Warwick Long Bay. After a day of relaxation and digging your toes in the sand, dine at Azura’s new fine dining restaurant Surf, which offers a menu full of fresh, local ingredients.
Travelers who prefer to stay in the City of Hamilton should consider Royal Palms Hotel, where the Victorian-era manor houses meet modern amenities like an on-site pool and complimentary pedal and e-bikes.
Day 2:Bermuda’s Top Nature Reserves and Beaches
Neighboring Azura is Warwick Long Bay, one of Bermuda’s largest beaches at nearly a half-mile. The lovely length of sand is surprisingly secluded, making it ideal for those in search of ruggedness and privacy. Snorkel in the aquamarine waters of Jobson’s Cove, stroll along scenic walking trails, and marvel at the towering limestone formations framing the beach.
Continue exploring Bermuda’s natural wonders at Walsingham Nature Reserve & Blue Hole Park, known locally as Tom Moore’s Jungle. The off-the-beaten-path reserve has a network of woodland and canopied walking trails that lead to various attractions, the highlight of which is Blue Hole Park. Named after the gin-clear mangrove pond at its center, this beloved green space is celebrated for swimming, exploring caves, and cliff jumping.
In the early evening, venture into the City of Hamilton, Bermuda’s capital. Walk down Front Street, the heart of the city, lined with traditional pastel architecture. Back on your way to the South Shore, stop at Henry VIII for the famous fish chowder and live music.
Day 3:Hidden Natural Gems
Rent an eco-friendly electric microcar so you can easily cruise around Bermuda’s top sites. Your first stop: Scaur Hill Fort and Park. Built in the 1860s, the massive fort lies on 22 acres with some of the island’s most unforgettable views. Check out the fort’s 64-pound cannon and subterranean passages and keep your eyes open for diverse wildlife on the park’s trails, including monarch butterflies and blue herons.
Now it’s off to Hog Bay Park, an under-the-radar treasure that’s 15 minutes from the Royal Naval Dockyard. Descend the verdant cliffs along loosely marked trails with binoculars in hand; the area is home to 120 species of birds like yellow-billed cuckoos, indigo buntings, kestrels, and merlins. When you reach the beach, cool off with a swim and snorkel among balloonfish, squirrelfish, and more tropical marine life. Dry off and dig into one of Bermuda’s best fish sandwiches at Woody’s, a local hangout with a patio and waterside views.
Day 4:Scuba Diving and Shopping for Crafts
Today you’re delving deeper (quite literally!) into the island’s aquatic treasures with Blue Water Divers, the island’s oldest full-service dive center. Boasting more than 300 historic and scuppered wrecks, the Shipwreck Capital of the Atlantic also has the most northerly coral reef in the world, covered with healthy sea fans, corals, and overhangs.
Thanks to short travel times and tropical, shallow water, Bermuda ranks among the most accessible diving destinations, drawing new and seasoned divers alike. Don’t miss the Cathedral, a massive underwater dome that filters in rays of sunlight, or the North Carolina, a photogenic ship that sank in 1880. Incredibly, the stern and bow are still intact.
Back on land, enjoy a bit of shopping at the Bermuda Craft Market where more than 60 local artists and artisans display their work, from ceramics and candles to textiles and paintings. Prefer to make your own souvenir? Studio8 Glass teaches guests how to make original jewelry during their glass fusing workshops. You can also make your own pink-sand locket to remember your time in Bermuda. For dinner, savor an island-inspired take on Italian classics at the nearby Bone Fish Bar & Grill.
Day 5:Visit Spittal Pond Nature Reserve
One of Bermuda’s wildest and most untouched landscapes, Spittal Pond Nature Reserve expands over 64 acres of diverse habitats that offer a look at Bermuda’s raw beauty and were declared a Wetland of International Importance in 1999. Explore a winding pathway lined with Bermuda Cedar and spice trees and visit “the Checkerboard,” an unusual and photogenic expanse of marine limestone.
This precious sanctuary provides a home for rare animals, including the critically endangered Bermuda skink, buckeye butterflies, and as many as 500 species of birds during January migration. Portuguese Rock, believed to have been engraved by Portuguese sailors, provides an excellent spot for whale watching in March and April.
Drive to the East End of the island where you’ll find the Unfinished Church, a picturesque house of worship on the outskirts of St. George’s, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Originally built to replace St. Peter’s Church, it was never finished, and tropical foliage has since taken over and made the Gothic ruin photo-worthy.
Afterward, stop by the iconic Swizzle Inn to taste one of Bermuda’s national drinks, the Rum Swizzle, where it was invented. Wrap up with dinner at The Village Pantry, which serves a selection of local fish and vegetables like rockfish in garlic butter and asparagus risotto with scallops.
