An Adventurer’s Guide to Bermuda

Bermuda’s pink-sand beaches are a hit with travelers—and for good reason. But the island has so much more to offer for adventurers who are looking to fully immerse themselves in lesser-known natural wonders and cultural attractions.

Dive into an underwater history lesson at the Shipwreck Capital of the Atlantic. Spot rare and endangered animals at Bermuda’s wildest and largest nature reserve. Discover subterranean grottos and caves in lush jungles. Here’s how to plan an inspiring trip full of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.