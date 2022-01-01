The Best Restaurants in Sydney
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
While a dinner out in Sydney can often induce sticker shock, you get what you pay for—meaning fantastic meat, seafood, and produce prepared with a playful Australian spirit.
130 Argyle St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
After 30 years at the forefront of Sydney's fine-dining scene, Quay Restaurant underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation and reopened in 2018. The restaurant swapped white linens for Tasmanian spotted-gum wood tabletops and exchanged the...
66 Hunter St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
The most stunning dining room in celebrity chef Neil Perry’s restaurant empire has got to be Rockpool Bar & Grill in Sydney. Seated amid soaring green marble columns and Art Deco windows in a space designed by Emil Sodersten, diners can...
270 Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
A North Bondi Beach institution since 1993, Sean’s Panaroma is known for unpretentious yet delicious fare, served in a homey dining room alongside fresh-cut flowers and views of Australia’s most famous beach. The simple chalkboard...
79 Hall St, Bondi Beach NSW 2026, Australia
Chef Bill Granger started his first restaurant in Darlinghurst at age 24. Since then, his sunny Aussie eatery (most famous for its creamy scrambled eggs, ricotta hotcakes, and crunchy corn fritters) has spread to Surry Hills as well as Honolulu,...
50 Holt St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The Argentine restaurant that took Sydney by storm in 2010—and even rose from the ashes of a fire that originated in its charcoal grill—finally outgrew its Cleveland Street Surry Hills digs and reopened on Holt Street in late...
35 Oxford St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Slide into a sexy booth or black-velvet armchair at this award-winning French restaurant on happening Oxford Street and admire the grand chandeliers, antique flower pots, oversized clock display, and fabulous French staff. Founded by the famous...
46-52 Meagher St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
Since bursting on to the scene in 2013, this Chippendale hotspot has multiplied its loyal fans along with its awards—chef Mat Lindsay was even named Australian Gourmet Traveller’s 2018 Chef of the Year. Surrounded by stucco...
393-399 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
This two-level Cantonese palace—connected by an escalator—is lined with tanks of live fish, crustaceans, and bivalves, which the staff will stir-fry, steam, salt-and-pepper, and douse in XO sauce to your heart's delight. There are many...
