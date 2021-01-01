The Best Restaurants in Switzerland
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Swiss specialties vary by region, especially as they incorporate German, French, and Italian influences – though you'll never have to look far for raclette, fondue, or potato rösti. While restaurants serving traditional cuisine are overwhelmingly popular, Switzerland is on the forefront of modern, sophisticated dining, especially its many Michelin-starred restaurants. Best of all, restaurants here often come with breathtaking lake or mountain views.
Save Place
Rue Sainte-Catherine 4, 3960 Sierre, Switzerland
A Swiss sojourn wouldn’t be complete with gorging on a plate, or five, of Raclette. For the best, head to the fairytale-esque Château de Villa, which sits on the mountainside in Sierre. Here, the house special consists of five cheeses...
Save Place
Schlossgass 77, 7414 Fürstenau, Switzerland
There’s no shortage of world-class restaurants in Switzerland but a few stand out for their exquisite culinary experience. With three Michelin stars to its name, Schauenstein Schloss is such a place. Housed in a tiny, renovated castle in...
Save Place
Stadthofstrasse 14, 6006 Luzern, Switzerland
Hotel Hofgarten is a warm, welcoming establishment housed in one of Lucerne's oldest manor houses. From the outside, the restaurant looks like a casual pub, but the minute you enter, you sense the elegance housed inside. The space is light and...
Save Place
Bahnhofstrasse 28A, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Sure, the menu comes in a dozen languages, but Zeughauskeller is no mere tourist trap. Occupying a 15th century building on Paradeplatz, the setting—arched windows, wooden ceiling beams and stone columns—is transportive, while traditional dishes...
Save Place
Limmatstrasse 231, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
Zurich’s first permanent covered market opened in 2010 in the Im Viadukt, marked by its striking century-old stone arches. At the market’s heart is this bustling restaurant, which offers a menu of homey meat-centric dishes like its signature veal...
Save Place
Kilchbergstrasse 15, 8038 Zürich, Switzerland
Locals come to this white heritage-protected 1800s house perched on a hill in the leafy green Wollishofen neighborhood to splurge on the city’s best entrecôte Café de Paris, served in its pan over a warming candle, along with heavenly fries...
Save Place
Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Baur au Lac, the grande dame of Bahnhofstrasse hotels open since 1844, is home to the city's most beautiful restaurant, with a stunning glass gazebo with Lalique chandeliers overlooking the hotel’s private park. Chef Laurent Eperon’s dishes are...
Save Place
Rämistrasse 4, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Open since 1924, Zurich’s most esteemed classic restaurant exudes wealth—mahogany wood paneling, glittering chandeliers—and patrons would need a lot of it to dine here, too. (The veal steak with morel sauce and spätzli, a favorite, is an...
Save Place
Kappelergasse 16, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Über restaurateur Michel Péclard made waves in Zurich when he took over the iconic Café Schober in the Niederdorf a few years ago. In 2012, Péclard set his eyes on another classic establishment, Milchbar, which had sat tucked away in a quiet...
Save Place
Rue du Bourg 53, 1663 Gruyères, Switzerland
If you visit in the autumn, watch out for the falling apples on the outdoor terrace of this old fondue chalet in the center of the medieval village of Gruyères. Salads are fresh heaps of greens, bouillon is served with or without egg, and...
Save Place
Museggstrasse 2, 6004 Luzern, Switzerland
Lest you think that every meal in Switzerland is expensive, consider the Restaurant Lapin in Lucerne. Dinner at the Lapin which is located within the small, family-owned Hotel de la Paix was a value- and flavor-filled journey through filling and...
Save Place
Tortin, 1936 Bagnes, Switzerland
Skiers and visitors who think fondue and raclette are the best expressions of Switzerland’s melted-cheese cuisine will be surprised when they taste their first Käseschnitte (called croûte au fromage in French-speaking Switzerland). This...
Popular Stories
- 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
- 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
- 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer