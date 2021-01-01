The Best Restaurants in Israel
The foods of Israel—from falafel on the street, to fish just caught from the Mediterranean, to a meal made by an internationally known chef—has one thing in common: Freshness. Israeli cuisine reflects its surroundings (date syrup-infused tahini, for instance). Rare is the traveler who returns home from Tel Aviv or Jerusalem lukewarm about the food.
Housed in an Ottoman-era stone building beside an old lighthouse at the port of 'Akko (Acre), Uri Buri restaurant has been serving fine fish and seafood for more than 30 years. Must-try dishes include salmon sashimi in soy sauce with wasabi...
If you are looking for a quiet meal, this is not the place for you. But if you want mouth-watering, inventive food with attentive service and authentic Israeli hospitality, Machneyuda hits the spot. Situated in the iconic Jerusalem shuk, or...
The original patriarch of this outfit sold hummus from a pushcart before opening the shop more than 40 years ago. His descendants make two or three big batches every day, which they serve from 8 a.m. until they run out, usually around 3 p.m. You...
One can find falafel on just about every street corner in Tel Aviv, but Hakosem, which means "the magician," is considered to be the best purveyor of the delicious fried chickpea balls. Opened in 2001, Hakosem is clean, colorful, and fun while...
Every time I visit the flea market in Jaffa, I must stop for a cup of coffee or a bite at Pua restaurant. The space looks like a retro apartment my grandparents used to have, filled with furnitures and decorations well collected from the vintage...
I went to Israel for two weeks and I came back at least 10 pounds heavier. My downfall began with a trip to Mahane Yehuda (the “Shuk”), Jerusalem’s oldest and largest market where I discovered Israeli cheese, halva, pastries, cookies, olives,...
While wandering around Jaffa, one of the oldest settlements in the world and now connected to Tel Aviv, I stumbled upon a restaurant called Dr. Shakshuka. The specialty is--wait for it--shakshuka, a concoction of poached eggs, tomato, onion,...
The Carmel Market is the largest outdoors market in Tel Aviv and sells everything from toiletries, clothes, meat, fruit and vegetables and some delicatessen cheese. Like in a lot of outdoors markets, the fruit and vegetables are displayed in such...
Located in the historic neighborhood of Sarona, a 19th-century German Templars settlement, Tel Aviv’s Sarona Market is a gourmet center. Inspired by food markets around the world, such as London’s Borough Market and New...
The smallest holding in the mini-empire of Uri Jeremias, who also owns Akko’s Uri Buri restaurant and Efendi Hotel, this bright and no-frills ice cream shop sits along the old city’s western seafront. These are natural treats, made using local...
There are a few stands worth stopping at inside the covered, one-lane Turkish Bazaar, a tidy marketplace within the Old City that’s got a more modern feel than the outdoor souks. This is one of them: a cup or two of sludgy and invigorating Turkish...
This organic café moved from its former spot in a village north of Tel Aviv, and comes across as a happy mix of enlightened urbanity and rural roots. (Most of the ingredients still come from the original location.) Breakfast here is covered if you...
“Alon and I are regulars for Friday breakfast. We love their take on the Arab dish shakshuka. In the original, eggs are poached in a sauce of tomatoes and red peppers, but here they use green peppers instead of red, and they add goat...
