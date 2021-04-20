Where are you going?
DR. Shakshuka

Beit Eshel St 3, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Website
| +972 3-518-6560
The Doctor Is In Tel Aviv Israel

More info

Sun - Thur 8am - 12am
Fri 8am - 4pm
Sat 6:30pm - 12am

The Doctor Is In

While wandering around Jaffa, one of the oldest settlements in the world and now connected to Tel Aviv, I stumbled upon a restaurant called Dr. Shakshuka. The specialty is--wait for it--shakshuka, a concoction of poached eggs, tomato, onion, cumin, and chili peppers.

And the man who makes it actually calls himself Dr. Shakshuka (pictured). The Doctor., a Libyan Jew, stands on a raised platform, several burners in front of him, like a DJ performing for the dining room.

Diagnosis: Delicious.
By David Farley , AFAR Contributor

