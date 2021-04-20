Mahane Yehuda Market
Jerusalem, Israel
Bread at the ShukI went to Israel for two weeks and I came back at least 10 pounds heavier. My downfall began with a trip to Mahane Yehuda (the “Shuk”), Jerusalem’s oldest and largest market where I discovered Israeli cheese, halva, pastries, cookies, olives, fresh and dried fruits - I indulged!
My weakness though came in the form of the ever so tasty Israeli breads. My nose brought me to this man’s shop on Eitz HaChaim Street – that intoxicating, yeasty smell of freshly baked bread was too enticing to deny. For four shekels, I bought a piece of the pita bread topped with a spread made from olive oil and za'atar, the spice mix ubiquitous to the Middle East. My mistake was taking a bite of the bread before I left the market. I had to have more. The next thing you know, I was down another a few more shekels for another piece of the pita, a bagel and piece of taboon bread to try out. During my short stay in Jerusalem, I visited his store several times and tried out all the other varieties he had.
Of course, Mahane Yehuda has a lot more to offer than bread so if you’re a market person, a visit to Mahane Yehuda is a must. For 99 NIS, you can buy a ticket called Shuk Bites which gives you a map and a punch card that you use to take a self guided tour through the market with curated tasting samples along the way – a perfect way to explore the this foodie paradise!
You can get to Mahane Yehuda via Jerusalem’s light rail. Just get off at the station stop by the same name.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The land of milk and honey. And olives. And hummus.
Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem is a gastronome's heaven. We picked up hummus with whole chickpeas, green tahini, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto and spicy roasted peppers from Chai Boneh Delicatessen as well as fruits and olives and kept it all in the fridge in our room. Israel is a small country. So, everything coming into the shuk is vine ripe, or just made. A stop at the shuk should be a compulsory part of any trip to the holiest of cities.
almost 7 years ago
Spices in Jerusalem
Shopping in the food markets of other countries is always interesting to us. Across the street from the Mahane Yehuda Market, aka the Shuk, is a small shop called The World Spices. We found several spices that were new to us, including a Moroccan paprika that we brought home.