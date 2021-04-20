The land of milk and honey. And olives. And hummus.

Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem is a gastronome's heaven. We picked up hummus with whole chickpeas, green tahini, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto and spicy roasted peppers from Chai Boneh Delicatessen as well as fruits and olives and kept it all in the fridge in our room. Israel is a small country. So, everything coming into the shuk is vine ripe, or just made. A stop at the shuk should be a compulsory part of any trip to the holiest of cities.