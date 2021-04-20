The Best Restaurants in Iceland

Pósthússtræti, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which humbly translates as “the best hot dog in town,” is a simple stand in central Reykjavík whose popularity over the decades has given it a kind of cult status. Almost everyone in the country has eaten here, as have visitors including Bill Clinton and Metallica singer James Hetfield. In business since 1937, the stand has been instrumental in developing the specific Icelandic version of the American hot dog: a sausage made from a blend of organic Icelandic lamb with pork and beef, and includes toppings and condiments like ketchup, sweet mustard, fried (and raw, if requested) onions, and a special rémoulade made from mayonnaise, capers, and herbs. Unsurprisingly, the stall is at its busiest in the small hours of weekend mornings, after the bars and clubs close.