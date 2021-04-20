The Best Restaurants in Bermuda

2 Washington Street

If you’re looking for cozy, casual, and tasty with an Azorean island ambiance, look no further than Café Acoreano. Located near the Hamilton Bus Station, Café Acoreano blends Bermuda’s Portuguese heritage into its selection of pastries, tarts, and other delicious baked goods. They are open for breakfast and lunch. The lunch buffet consists of Portuguese specialties and fish, pork, and potato dishes as well as beef stew, pumpkin soup, and red bean soup. Be sure to try the malassadas. These tasty treats, made of fried dough and sugar, are known as “Portuguese doughnuts” to the locals. Café Acoreano also serves a variety of Portuguese coffee and beer, though we don’t recommend trying both at the same time. Talk about a buzzy day after that!