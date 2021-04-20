Bermuda

The Best Restaurants in Bermuda

Bermuda’s restaurants reflects the island’s character with British pub food, Contiental classics, and the bounty of the sea prominently featured on menus; choose from casual beach shacks to fine-dining restaurants and everything in between.

Frog & Onion Pub
Maritime Lane
When you think of the word pub, chances are you picture something like this place. Housed in the old Cooperage of the Royal Navy Dockyard, this causal bar-slash-restaurant is all about cozy atmosphere; there’s even a fireplace that was originally a forge used to produce iron hoops for barrels. The menu showcases comfort food—fish-and-chips, savory pies, and brisket with Yorkshire puddings—not to mention some local touches like the pepper jam served with red-onion rings. Enjoy a pint or two of ale, pilsner, or porter from the onsite Dockyard Brewing Company (the most established of the breweries on the island). The hoppy offerings change regularly.
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
British Mum/Flickr
La Trattoria
23 Washington Lane Hamilton BM HM11, 23 Washington Lane, Hamilton, Bermuda
Named the best “kid-friendly” restaurant in Bermuda by The Bermudian Magazine, La Trattoria is located in the heart of the city of Hamilton. The menu at this festive Italian restaurant includes salads, soup, and seafood dishes as well as steak, poultry, and Italian pasta selections (like the parpadelle with oxtail ragu). But the specialty of the house is the pizza, creatively crafted in 17 different varieties and cooked in a wood-burning brick oven. Mozzarella, roasted artichokes, arugula, ham, and jerk-seasoned shrimp are just a few of the tantalizing toppings that make La Trattoria a local and visitor favorite. They are open for lunch and dinner.
April 20, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Sandy Allen
Pearl
87 Front St, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda
Pearl restaurant is a short, ten-minute walk along the water from the Fairmont Hamilton Princess. Its second-story location—above the Port o’ Call restaurant—provides views over the harbor, but you may find that the sushi and the sake cocktails here command your attention. “This is the place to go for melt-in-your-mouth sushi,” according to Rebecca. “My favorite is the Rockfish Usuzukuri which comes with red onion, pink ginger, and a rice wine vinegar and chili oil reduction. It is pure heaven! After dinner, stop at the Port o’ Call downstairs for a drink. It’s a perfect and popular Friday night itinerary.”
April 20, 2021 03:54 PM
 · 
grace kelly
Portofino
20 Bermudiana Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda
Owner Cesare Maranza managed to bring a little bit of Italy to the middle of the Atlantic more than 35 years ago, when he opened Portofino, named after his hometown. Just a short walk from Front Street in Hamilton, you’ll feel like you’ve arrived in a northern Italian taverna. “It’s a lively and rustic restaurant,” Rebecca says, “and a great place for groups for a fun night out.” While they serve a number of hot and cold appetizers—calamari, prosciutto and melon, grilled vegetables—as well as soups and salads, Rebecca recommends that you order a pie instead. “To get better Neapolitan pizza, you’d have to keep traveling east to Naples!”
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
 · 
The Bermuda Tourism Authority
The Hog Penny
5 Burnaby St, City of Hamilton, Bermuda
Bermuda’s Hog Penny Pub has the friendly ambience and laid-back vibe of your favorite neighborhood watering hole. Come prepared to enjoy traditional British pub fare, from fish and chips to Indian curries, in an atmospheric half-timbered room. One of Mike Swan’s pieces of advice for every traveler to Bermuda is to, “Get to know some locals and you’ll discover the island is a ‘small town’ in the middle of the Atlantic.” Visit Hog Penny, and you’ll likely have some new Bermudian friends before the evening is over.
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
 · 
The Bermuda Tourism Authority
Henry VIII Restaurant
69 South Road, Southampton SN 02, Bermuda
Henry VIII has been an island favorite for 40 years. Not surprisingly, given its namesake, the restaurant serves some typical English dishes — bangers and mash, fish and chips — but the menu also includes some of the island’s best sushi. The food comes with ocean views that are especially spectacular at sunset. “This is my local place,” Mike says. “It’s just a two-minute drive from my house. They take good care of their guests. On Saturday nights, a DJ plays old-school music and every day there’s an awesome cross section of people here: locals, visitors, and expats. It’s a good place to dance the night away, and the sushi is off the hook.”
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
 · 
The Bermuda Tourism Authority
AdamChandler86/Flickr
Art Mels
St Monica's Rd, North Shore Village, Bermuda
The fried fish sandwich, served on raisin bread, from Art Mel’s is a Bermudan tradition. But watch out, that scotch bonnet tartar sauce is HOT!
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
 · 
The Bermuda Tourism Authority
Victor Korchenko/age fototock
Tom Moore’s Tavern
7, Walsingham Lane, Hamilton, Bermuda
A warren of rooms make up this cozy restaurant that some claim is the oldest on the island. The building itself was originally a private waterside home constructed in 1652—some 40 years after the first English settlers arrived to Bermuda—and it has operated as restaurant for more than a century. The name comes from the married Irish poet who lived here and spent his days on Bermuda composing love poems to local women. However, don’t let the tavern in the name fool you: The cuisine and vibe here is haute, and the menu showcases French influences on island favorites, as well as traditional Bermuda fish chowder and grilled meats; if they’re listed on the day’s menu, the soufflés are a must-try. There’s no longer exactly a dress code (the emphasis is on “elegant casual”), but like everything in Bermuda, it is best to err on the side of formal.
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Rosa’s Cantina
Front Street
Whether you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo, a romantic anniversary or the fact that it’s Wednesday and you’re in Bermuda, Rosa’s Bermuda makes a great lunch or dinner spot. Located on Front Street, above the Docksider Pub & Restaurant, Rosa’s overlooks Hamilton Harbor. Rosa’s features all of the traditional Mexican menu staples you would expect: tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, burritos, and the like. A signature margarita menu offers 10 different tequilas from which to choose as well as wine, beer, and cocktail selections. Gosling’s Black Seal rum is, of course, on the list of libations. Not in the mood for Mexican? No problem. Rosa’s also serves wings, wraps, burgers, ribeye steak, seafood, and the recently awarded number one fish sandwich in Bermuda. Photo by Jeffreyw/Flickr/CC
January 20, 2017 02:05 PM
 · 
Sandy Allen
Cafe Acoreano
2 Washington Street
If you’re looking for cozy, casual, and tasty with an Azorean island ambiance, look no further than Café Acoreano. Located near the Hamilton Bus Station, Café Acoreano blends Bermuda’s Portuguese heritage into its selection of pastries, tarts, and other delicious baked goods. They are open for breakfast and lunch. The lunch buffet consists of Portuguese specialties and fish, pork, and potato dishes as well as beef stew, pumpkin soup, and red bean soup. Be sure to try the malassadas. These tasty treats, made of fried dough and sugar, are known as “Portuguese doughnuts” to the locals. Café Acoreano also serves a variety of Portuguese coffee and beer, though we don’t recommend trying both at the same time. Talk about a buzzy day after that! Photo by ROWEna/Flickr/Creative Commons.
September 04, 2018 04:37 PM
 · 
Sandy Allen
Bermuda Tourism Authority
Swizzle Inn
3 Blue Hole Hill
This is an island original. Not only is this pub home to the namesake Rum Swizzle cocktail, it’s also the oldest watering hole in Bermuda. Still family-run, this famous establishment first opened in 1932. The bi-level restaurant has a patio and newish gift shop, along with the old-school bar with its walls covered in graffiti left by drinkers. The menu consists mostly of pub fare—shepherd’s pie and the fish sandwich are two popular choices. Breakfast is available weekends until 3 p.m. You’ll likely want to order the bar’s signature drink: The Rum Swizzle is a blend of light and dark rums and a variety of fruit juices served over ice. (The place also now boasts a second location, called simply the Swizzle, in Warwick on the western end of the island.)
April 04, 2018 11:18 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Nhuri Bashir
Ascots
24 Rosemont Avenue
Located in Hamilton’s boutique Royal Palms Hotel, this intimate restaurant is the personification of Bermuda: a haute yet traditional celebration of the sea.. Antiques including porcelain pieces, heavy silk curtains, and Queen Anne chairs—coupled with the garden-view restaurant’s location in a mostly residential neighborhood—imbue the place with the feel of an old-fashioned private English home. The menu features sophisticated preparations of fresh-caught seafood (like grilled branzino and roasted rock fish) in artful presentations. The wine list is excellent and extensive, while the crepes Garibaldi (filled with hazelnut- chocolate sauce and dished up with berries and cream) is a must for dessert. Lunch is served Mondays to Fridays only; the restaurant is closed on Sundays.
August 31, 2018 05:56 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Bermuda Tourism Authority
Tobacco Bay Beach Bar & Restaurant
Bermuda
Talk about a beach day. This feet-in-the-sand eatery serving burgers, chicken wings, and fries is more than a laid-back fish shack. Sure, there are all the requisite beach-bar amenities—a cool cocktail list, live music, and a line of loungers facing the water. But additional perks include free Wi-Fi, showers, and lockers; what’s more, concession stands are on hand to rent out water-sports gear. The bay itself is breathtaking with limestone rocks creating a barrier protecting it from the open ocean, meaning the shallow turquoise waters are perfect for paddleboarding. Tobacco Bay is also one of the best snorkeling spots in Bermuda.
November 10, 2018 08:22 AM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Hamilton Princess & Beach Club
Marcus’
76 Pitts Bay Rd, Hamilton HM 08, Bermuda
As a rule, Bermuda’s sense of sophistication includes a certain level of old-school formality. With the opening of this namesake eatery from the internationally renowned and somewhat hipster chef Marcus Samuelsson, the island’s approach to haute cuisine has taken a chic turn. Housed in the Hamilton Princess hotel with its landmark pink facade, the restaurant boasts a vibe that’s contemporary and airy with an emphasis on the turquoise sea. All tables have excellent views of Hamilton’s harbor, and the menu is—as might be expected—seafood-heavy, with dishes like Oysters with Black Rum Mignonette and grilled salmon. The local catch of the day and island-grown onions, along with other dishes, are prepared on a wood-fired grill that’s visible from the dining space.
November 14, 2018 08:48 AM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Coconuts
56 S Rd
Whether you come for the spectacular scenery or the food, you won’t be disappointed by this tiki-lit eatery on Bermuda’s famous pink shores at the Reefs Resort and Club. The weekly Beach BBQ is a fun event with a robust buffet and a DJ or live music. There’s a casual bar, but the main Coconuts restaurant boasts white tablecloths and a menu that includes island favorites like fish chowder and pan-seared rockfish. A romantic option includes seating in the sand (reservations are required). Note that the evening dress code bars jeans, T-shirts, baseball caps, sneakers, and flip-flops.
September 02, 2018 03:44 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
spanish rape rebozado, battered and fried angler LB
CSP_nito/© CSP_nito
Bermuda Bistro at the Beach
103 Front Street
If you’re looking for a party atmosphere and excellent people-watching, this restaurant/bar positioned near Hamilton’s harbor is your spot. It serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night snacks. DJs spin and live music is performed throughout the week.

March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Nhuri Bashir
The Lobster Pot
6 Bermudiana Road
First opened in 1973, this maritime-themed restaurant is known for preparations of the sea creature after which it is named. The decor, with its lobster traps and brass gears, could be called kitschy, but diners come here for the seafood. From September to March, the local crustaceans (known for their meaty tails) are grilled here and served with lemon butter. Throughout the year, the sweeter cold-water Atlantic lobsters (the ones with claws) are on the menu. Freshly caught fish—tuna, wahoo, snapper—served in a variety of preparations round out the menu. Rockfish with bananas and almonds is a local favorite and the fish chowder is award-winning.
March 08, 2019 11:56 AM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
