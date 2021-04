Tom Moore's Tavern

A warren of rooms make up this cozy restaurant that some claim is the oldest on the island. The building itself was originally a private waterside home constructed in 1652—some 40 years after the first English settlers arrived to Bermuda —and it has operated as restaurant for more than a century. The name comes from the married Irish poet who lived here and spent his days on Bermuda composing love poems to local women. However, don’t let the tavern in the name fool you: The cuisine and vibe here is haute, and the menu showcases French influences on island favorites, as well as traditional Bermuda fish chowder and grilled meats; if they're listed on the day's menu, the soufflés are a must-try. There’s no longer exactly a dress code (the emphasis is on "elegant casual"), but like everything in Bermuda, it is best to err on the side of formal.