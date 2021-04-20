Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Trattoria

23 Washington Lane Hamilton BM HM11, 23 Washington Lane, Hamilton, Bermuda
Website
| +1 441-295-1877
Bermuda Bites: La Trattoria Hamilton Bermuda

More info

Sun 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 3:30pm, 5:30pm - 10pm

Bermuda Bites: La Trattoria

Named the best “kid-friendly” restaurant in Bermuda by The Bermudian Magazine, La Trattoria is located in the heart of the city of Hamilton. The menu at this festive Italian restaurant includes salads, soup, and seafood dishes as well as steak, poultry, and Italian pasta selections (like the parpadelle with oxtail ragu). But the specialty of the house is the pizza, creatively crafted in 17 different varieties and cooked in a wood-burning brick oven. Mozzarella, roasted artichokes, arugula, ham, and jerk-seasoned shrimp are just a few of the tantalizing toppings that make La Trattoria a local and visitor favorite. They are open for lunch and dinner.
By Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points