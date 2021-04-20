Bermuda Bites: La Trattoria
Named the best “kid-friendly” restaurant in Bermuda
by The Bermudian Magazine, La Trattoria is located in the heart of the city of Hamilton. The menu at this festive Italian restaurant includes salads, soup, and seafood dishes as well as steak, poultry, and Italian pasta selections (like the parpadelle with oxtail ragu). But the specialty of the house is the pizza, creatively crafted in 17 different varieties and cooked in a wood-burning brick oven. Mozzarella, roasted artichokes, arugula, ham, and jerk-seasoned shrimp are just a few of the tantalizing toppings that make La Trattoria a local and visitor favorite. They are open for lunch and dinner.