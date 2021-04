Frog & Onion Pub

True to its name - a “frog” is a Frenchman and an “onion” is a Bermudian – the Frog and Onion Pub combines the best of traditional British fare with the island-style eats of Bermuda . Located at the Royal Naval Dockyard, the distinctive British pub atmosphere features bangers and mash, Bermuda fish chowder, fish and chips, and a variety of house-made pub pies that includes shepherd’s pie and Bermuda-style mussel pie. Appetizers range from bruschetta and oven-baked brie to soups, salads, and deep-fried pickles. Local fish dishes such as pan-seared rockfish and oven-baked Atlantic salmon are rounded out with New York strip and traditional British pot roast dinners to create a variety of choices to suit anybody. An on-site brewery – Dockyard Brewing Company – gives diners a choice of five different micro-brewed ales and beers. Live music, a game room, and a pool table add a fun factor to all of the food options.