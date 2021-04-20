Frog & Onion Pub
Maritime Lane
| +1 441-234-2900
Sun - Sat 11:30am - 12am
Frog & Onion PubWhen you think of the word pub, chances are you picture something like this place. Housed in the old Cooperage of the Royal Navy Dockyard, this causal bar-slash-restaurant is all about cozy atmosphere; there’s even a fireplace that was originally a forge used to produce iron hoops for barrels. The menu showcases comfort food—fish-and-chips, savory pies, and brisket with Yorkshire puddings—not to mention some local touches like the pepper jam served with red-onion rings. Enjoy a pint or two of ale, pilsner, or porter from the onsite Dockyard Brewing Company (the most established of the breweries on the island). The hoppy offerings change regularly.
over 6 years ago
Local Brew
Bermuda’s most visited site, the Royal Naval Dockyard, was established following Britain’s defeat in the American Revolutionary War and until 1951, it was a crucial center of operations for the Royal Navy in the Atlantic. Today the redeveloped Dockyard draws visitors as the home of the National Museum, shops selling Bermudian crafts, and a number of restaurants. One of Rebecca’s favorites is the Frog & Onion pub. “It’s a great traditional pub in the heart of Dockyard with live music in the evenings and great Bermuda brewed beer,” says Rebecca. “If you're here in October you have to go there for Oktoberfest, complete with oompah bands.”
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bermuda Bites: The Frog and Onion Pub
True to its name - a “frog” is a Frenchman and an “onion” is a Bermudian – the Frog and Onion Pub combines the best of traditional British fare with the island-style eats of Bermuda. Located at the Royal Naval Dockyard, the distinctive British pub atmosphere features bangers and mash, Bermuda fish chowder, fish and chips, and a variety of house-made pub pies that includes shepherd’s pie and Bermuda-style mussel pie. Appetizers range from bruschetta and oven-baked brie to soups, salads, and deep-fried pickles. Local fish dishes such as pan-seared rockfish and oven-baked Atlantic salmon are rounded out with New York strip and traditional British pot roast dinners to create a variety of choices to suit anybody. An on-site brewery – Dockyard Brewing Company – gives diners a choice of five different micro-brewed ales and beers. Live music, a game room, and a pool table add a fun factor to all of the food options.