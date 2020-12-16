The Best of Queensland
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Australia's most tropical state has everything to offer adventure seekers, from bungy jumping to skydiving, from scuba diving to swimming with jellyfish.
Save Place
1 Nelly Bay Rd, Magnetic Island QLD 4819, Australia
The sound of the ocean's waves lapping the shore greets you when you wake up at Base Backpackers Magnetic Island. As if that's not enough, this Australian hostel is located on Magnetic Island National Park, just a short ferry ride from Townsville,...
Save Place
94 Seaworld Dr, Main Beach QLD 4217, Australia
Luxury and opulence define Donatella Versace’s fashion sense. This Roman-style palace with Brazilian marble, Italian mosaics, and gold columns, is no departure from her aesthetic. Details from the custom bath products to...
Save Place
Cairns QLD, Australia
The gateway to Queensland’s tropical north, Cairns is a stylish city, which is also renowned for its relaxed, tropical climate and laid-back ambience. With islands, rain forests and, reefs on its doorstep, you can swim, snorkel, dive, and sail the...
Save Place
394 Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach QLD 4802, Australia
Originally we had not set our sights on the Whitsunday's, rather we had booked a trip to Fraser Island. However a storm had cancelled those plans and suddenly the Whitsunday's came to us with all the magic of spontaneous travel. There are many...
Save Place
708 Jesmond Rd, Fig Tree Pocket QLD 4069, Australia
I had one goal for the trip to Australia: hugging a koala. This was a little more difficult than you might think; it's only legal in Queensland province, and there are strict rules about how long the koalas can work per day and how much rest...
Save Place
Cape Hillsborough Rd, Cape Hillsborough QLD 4740, Australia
All along the Eastern Seashore of Australia you will encounter spheres of sand in patterns, lines, and random assortments on the beach. At first, it looks a bit like sand circles after an alien beach landing, but if you wait around long enough,...
Save Place
333 Geissmann Dr, Mt Tamborine QLD 4272, Australia
Walk through rainforest canopy with the Rainforest Skywalk, a 300 metre bridge suspended ten stories high that weaves its way through the ancient rainforest on Mt Tamborine. I'm scared of heights, but it's not scary at all, and I felt really safe...
Save Place
Northey St, Windsor QLD 4030, Australia
Tucked away in a community garden | park, the Northey Street Farmers Markets are THE place to buy organic produce in Brisbane. Every Sunday morning, local farmers, bakers, butchers, artisans and more set up shop at Northey Street between 6-10:30am...
Save Place
Lizard Island, Cairns QLD 4871, Australia
At Lizard Island, luxurious amenities meet an ecologically diverse island paradise. The sole resort on the island, the exclusive spot features 40 rooms as well as 24 private beaches, all but guaranteeing your own pristine sliver of paradise....
Save Place
Moregatta QLD 4886, Australia
Millaa millaa falls feels like a paradise that is almost to beautiful to be true. But true it is! I would recommend a visit and swim at these falls. They are outside of Cairns and if you feel up to renting a car I'm sure you would not be...
Save Place
Stanley St Plaza, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
Ahh Southbank. Home to the ferris wheel of questionable importance, hordes of tourists, lively markets, the mouth watering Max Brenner ( is it ever not busy?!), the cheap as chips Southbank cineplex, the man made Streets Beach, more restaurants,...
Save Place
With owners hailing from Melbourne, Blackboard Coffee at Varsity Lakes keeps its the big breakfast crowds happy with the latest Melbourne cafe trends. My favourite is the Smashed Avocado - huge in Melbourne,virtually unheard of in Queensland and...
Save Place
104-144 Hartley Rd, North Tamborine QLD 4272, Australia
Queensland wines are often overlooked in favour of big-name labels from the Hunter and Barossa Valleys, but if you pass up on a Queensland drop during your visit, you're missing out. Mt Tamborine is full of wineries, such as Cedar Creek Estate,...
Save Place
The start of Surfers Paradise's busy main street, Cavill Avenue, is marked by the iconic Surfers Paradise sign, straddling the street and the jam-packed avenue that lights up with night markets and buskers most summer evenings.
Save Place
I'm always on the lookout for a favourite new haunt and I struck gold at Pigs & Pints! They specialise in sliders and beer, but the whole menu is super tasty. You can't go past the Pork Belly BLT or The Cheeseburger - one of the most popular, the...
Save Place
Finlayvale Road, Mossman QLD 4873, Australia
Imagine your hotel room looking out into the middle of the rainforest. At Silky Oaks, it's your reality. Some balconies have hammocks (my favourite feature in the room); other room balconies even have a bed! The restaurant also looks over the...
Save Place
Surf City Church Complex, 3046 Surfers Paradise Blvd, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217, Australia
For the mornings when your green smoothie doesn't wanna know you and you're not fresh-faced enough to brave the coast's trendy cafe scene, slink into Pancakes in Paradise to be welcomed with open arms. Who knew that pancakes were the ultimate...
Save Place
144 Adelaide St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Despite the name (Noosa is a stunning surf town to the north), this confectionery is indeed based in Brisbane. Stop by to pick up some distinctively Down Under souvenirs: chocolate paired with such homegrown ingredients as Victorian strawberries,...
Save Place
Cooya Beach QLD 4873, Australia
Tropical North Queensland offers some incredible wildlife tours but there are also opportunities to experience local aboriginal culture. Enter Linc Walker, owner of the Kuku Yalanji Cultural Habitat Tours. Linc welcomed us to the wonderful world...
Save Place
Nandowrie QLD 4722, Australia
I was fascinated by the bark on this tree along one of the hiking trails around Carnarvon Gorge National Park. A bit like yin and yang!
Save Place
8 The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217, Australia
Sea Temple sits proudly in the heart of Surfers Paradise, and if you pick the right floor, lifts you a world away from the noisy street below. Great access to Surfers, but a peaceful escape at the same time. Sea Temple is one of the Gold Coast's...
Save Place
Shop B11, Little Stanley St, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
South Bank's coolest new character is Next Door Kitchen + Bar. In the bustling Little Stanley Street, this smooth criminal channels the speakeasies of the 1920s with Gangster Chicken Wings & Bootlegger's Fizz. Sit inside, or soak up the South Bank...
Save Place
Captain Cook Hwy, Wangetti QLD 4871, Australia
Hartley's is your best chance to see one of Australia's most famous animals up close. Aside from the interactive and expertly guided boat tour through the lagoon, where the crocs lurk underneath, you can also pole-feed the crocodiles. Though this...
Save Place
Blue Lagoon is a gorgeous, freshwater lagoon on Moreton Island. We brought some snacks, and we all squished up on the picnic rug on the very small and shallow beach. The lagoon is "tea tree" which means although the water is perfectly clear, in...
Save Place
5078 Captain Cook Hwy, Oak Beach QLD 4877, Australia
In all of the places I have been to I would have to say perched in the middle of the forest, Thala Beach Lodge has one of the most special views in Australia. The view from its lodge is of its forest, beach and mountains in the background. It's...
Save Place
332 Paglietta Rd, Arriga QLD 4880, Australia
Granite Gorge is quite unlike other nature habitats in Tropical North Queensland. This is your chance to see the Mareeba unadorned rock wallabies, a rare species only seen at this site. They are definitely not the same kind you'd see at the zoo....
Save Place
2 McGregor Rd, Smithfield QLD 4878, Australia
"Every day do something that reminds you you're still alive." Words to live by from AJ Hackett Cairns, the premiere place in Queensland to scare yourself half to death in the jungle. Traditionalists go for the Bungy, a 50-meter / 164-ft. plunge...
Save Place
Level 77, q1 building/9 Hamilton Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217, Australia
Australia's tallest residential tower allows visitors to take the elevator to the bar and restaurant located at the top, which offers views 230 meters above the beaches, skyscrapers and surrounding valley. Grab a celebratory glass of champagne or...
Save Place
Black St &, Paten St, Milton QLD 4064, Australia
No beer company has left more of an impact on Australia than XXXX, established as Castlemaine Perkins Brewery in 1878. Since then they've become a national icon, creating some of the most clever advertisements. You can visit their Brisbane...
Save Place
2694 Round Hill Rd, Agnes Water QLD 4677, Australia
Agnes Water and the Town of 1770 are places you aren't likely to find yourself unless you, like me, were spending a few days on your way up Australia's East Coast. But it's home to one of the top rated activities on the coast, Scooteroo motorcycle...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25