Cooya Beach
Cooya Beach QLD 4873, Australia
Mangroves and Aboriginal Culture on Cooya BeachTropical North Queensland offers some incredible wildlife tours but there are also opportunities to experience local aboriginal culture.
Enter Linc Walker, owner of the Kuku Yalanji Cultural Habitat Tours. Linc welcomed us to the wonderful world of Cooya Beach, leading us through the waters and mangroves of this magical place. Australia can make you feel like you're nowhere else and Cooya Beach is indicative of this.
Linc taught us how to throw a spear, hunt for coastal wildlife like crabs (and cooked it for us!) and told us about the ecosystem of the mangrove trees.Note: you'll need to wear your shorts for this slightly swampy experience!. He then took us to his modest home after the tour where we were treated to relics of his ancestry from the Kuku Yalanji tribe featuring a performance on the didgeridoo and homemade muffins.
If you want that local experience of Australia, this is it.
Note: the tour does not have a website but you can contact Linc Walker at 1 Palm Street, Cooya Beach. Phone: 07 4098 3437